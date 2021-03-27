Mineral Springs names honor roll for 3rd nine weeks

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools Riley DeCubellis, Oliver Lambeth, Brian Julian Dominguez, Briley Webb and Evelyn Morales Jaimes. Not Pictured: Emma Talley

<p>Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p> <p>Jack Barberousse. Not pictured: Tashaun Dowdy and Gavin Hunsucker.</p>

<p>Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p> <p>Aubrey Morman and Robert Rush</p>

Mineral Springs recently named its Honor Roll for the third nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• 3rd Grade — Aubrey Morman and Robert Rush

• 4th Grade — Rylee DeCubellis, Brian Julian Dominguez, Oliver Lambeth, Evelyn Morales Jaimes, Emma Talley and Briley Webb

• 5th Grade — Jack Barberousse Tashaun Dowdy and Gavin Hunsucker

A/B Honor Roll

• 3rd Grade — Ford Applewhite, Chassidy Brown, Mason Quick, Alexandra Recinos Gonzalez and Leila Shahi

• 4th Grade — Aubree Brown, Jennifer Carrillo, Ella Cooper, Sadie Grooms, Yicel Lopez Cruz, Jasmin Martinez, Antonio McKoy, Noah Quick, Faith Seibles, Bobby Smith and Shane Taylor

• 5th Grade — Kennedy Baldwin, Ashton Covington, Jacqueline Gopar, Abigail Hinson, Jaden Ingram, TeMaya Lockhart, ZyRihanna Robinson, Sierra Sudler, Cathy Thao, Brooklyn Tyler and Alyssa Webb