Register now for County Activity Day

It’s time for the annual Richmond County 4-H “County Activity Day”! This is an event where youth ages 5-18 (as of January 1) compete in 4-H presentations and youth ages 8-18 can compete in 4-H Talent. All 4-H Talent Competitions will be virtual again this year. However, the county level portion of 4-H Presentations will be in person.

4-H Presentations involve your child giving a 5-12 minute presentation to a panel of judges, which will be in person for the county level and via zoom for district and state events. Participants can choose any topic that interests them for their presentation. Essentially, the child is giving a speech on their topic, while also using props. Their props could include a trifold display board, posters, objects, etc.

4-H Talent is a talent show for 4-H members to showcase something they may be good at. This year, youth will submit a non-edited video recording of them demonstrating their talent. Talent videos can be no longer than 5 minutes and must be one cut. This event can be done individually or as a group.

If youth qualify at the county level in either event (presentation or talent), they will be able to compete at the district and/or state level. District and state level competitions will be by pre-recorded video with the exception of the Outdoor Cookery areas. Outdoor Cookery will be in-person at the district and state level. 1st place district and state level winners also win money!

As a 4-H Agent, I love seeing youth get involved in these events, which encourages them to get out of their comfort zone and try something new. It’s also fascinating to watch youth grow in their skillset and to learn and practice skills they will use for a lifetime. 4-H is a safe and encouraging environment for them to start developing these skills.

I encourage you to get your child involved in these wonderful opportunities. These events are open to all, even those not currently a 4-Her. If you are not currently in 4-H, enrollment is free and can be completed at v2.4honilne.com.

Please note that youth must pre-register no later than Friday, April 16th to participate in these events. 4-H Presentations at the county level will be held live on Saturday, May 1st. 4-H Talent videos must be submitted no later than April 30th.

All details about these events, as well as the registration link, can be found on our website at https://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/4-h-youth-development-2/springevents/ On this page, there are some additional helpful links that will assist you as you and your child prepare for this event.

I would love to have your child participate this year! I realize, especially if this will be your first time, that you may have lots of questions. Feel free to call or email me at 910-997-8255 or [email protected] to ask any questions you may have. I’m glad to help you so that together we can make this a wonderful experience for your child!

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of January 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.