Tree of the Month: Okame Cherry

Photo courtesy of the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

The anticipation of spring is beginning to appear as the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group selected an Okame Cherry on the campus of Richmond Community College as March’s “tree of the month.” RCC’s horticulturist, Danny Thames, shared, “Okame is an early harbinger of spring each year. Pink blossoms burst open on campus between the middle of February and the first of March depending on the weather.” The beautiful trees may be viewed in front of the Forte Building located at the back of campus on College Drive East.