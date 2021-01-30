The sourdough citizen science project

Citizen Science, sometimes referred to as community science, allows scientific research to be conducted by amateur or non-professional scientists. Citizen science gives the public an opportunity to participate in the scientific process, collect, share, and analyze data. That’s exactly what Richmond County 4-H youth are currently doing in a project about sourdough bread! The 4-H Programs in Richmond, Orange, and Burke Counties led a state wide training on Tuesday, January 26 to over 100 youth between the ages of 10 and 18 on how to be a sourdough scientist. 4-H’ers here in Richmond County and across the state have made a sourdough starter and will collect data about their starter for the next 15 days.

The goal of this data collection involves sequencing the DNA of sourdough starters from around the world to better characterize sourdough microbial biodiversity. In the class, 4-H’ers learned that there are over 1,000 species of yeast in the world but only three strains of one single species, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which are used in commercial breads. So far, this project has uncovered over 70 yeast species in sourdough starters across the world. Realizing that we still have so much to learn about the microbes in sourdough starters is the driving force behind this sourdough citizen science project. Data collected from starters here in North Carolina will hopefully help solve some of the mysteries of sourdough bread!

How is sourdough so different from other breads? Sourdough is unique because of the abundance of lactic acid bacteria and acetic acid bacteria. These bacteria produce acid and acids are what give sourdough its characteristic tangy flavor. Due to the acidic nature of sourdough starters, only the acid-tolerant yeasts survive. These yeasts produce CO2 which in turn create the complex aromas of the starter and contribute to the rise, texture, and flavor of the bread.

4-H youth began their starters with 2 TBSP flour and 2TBSP water. Their requirement is to “feed” their starter each day by replacing some of the mixture with fresh water and flour. They will record the smell of their starter each day and take a picture of it. Youth will pay attention to the rise and fall of the starter and document as many observations as possible. After the 14 feedings, youth will transfer 2 TBSP of the starter to another jar and add 3 TBSP flour and 2 TBSP water. This extra feeding will allow the starter to rise significantly. Citizen scientists will measure this rise and determine the distance of the “high tide” or highest point the starter rises to. Microbes present in the starter will determine how high the starter will rise. Pictures of these high tides and measurements from various starters will contribute to the data being collected and studied. At the end of the project, youth will make a loaf of sourdough with their starter. Their starters can also be used in various recipes they received from participating in the citizen science project.

Linked below is more information about the Sourdough Citizen Science Project and research being done on the microbial life of sourdough starters. Richmond County 4-H is open to youth between 5 and 18 years old. If you are interested in more 4-H programs, please contact 4-H Agent, Catherine Shelley at (910) 997-8255 and visit the website, Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.