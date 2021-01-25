Trudging the COVID trail: It can happen to you

On the evening of December 8, 2020, I began trudging the COVID trail, with only a slight premonition that something might be wrong at the community jam session. The evening had begun like many others: we gathered in a room large enough for twenty feet of separation between the musicians and the stage, took out our instruments, and tuned up and played a song or two. The crowd was small, but what happened is not. Because of the nature of this report all the given names have been changed.

All of us — singers, pickers, and audience — come here for the love of music and of fellowship. I never sing at a jam, because I love backing singers up — especially when we get a really tight groove. After I learned that my 5-string banjo was detracting from this country-oriented material, I swapped the banjo for a “dobro” or resophonic guitar, whose sustained nasal twang was a steel, just not a pedal steel. The change really helped.

Some times we sounded so good in rehearsal, I would yell out, “Dog—You’re grooving,” or “You on, Dee,” to my friends on stage left. We were the rhythm section: bass, flat top, reso; the other guitar players were the ones most likely to play a lead break.

Really good backup playing makes a good song great. In the 70’s, I crank Chet’s precise electric licks on “Me and Jerry” into the background, to revel in that beautiful flow of play-like-I-feel-it chords with Reed on a nylon-string. I have never heard better music than this.

With Dog House on stage right, D-28 next to him, and me on an electrified Beard resophonic, I was reminded of Jerry when we really got tight. Our little clump, “Dog” on a stool behind his bass, “D” on a chair, to give his legs a break, and me on a chair to play the reso on my lap, were getting good.

Next to me a lead guitarist-singer stood, then two other lead-guitarists/singers were seated. Together, we formed a line behind the singers.

Bass Man had worn a full mask for months. Dee covered his head with a bandana that stretched from his eyes, almost to the pockets of his shirt. When I learned that a mask protects the other fellow, I covered with a disposable face mask from nose to chin.

Because Dog man and I did not sing, we never took our masks off.

We were already playing, when Dee sat down between us on December 8. He cradled his guitar on his lap, then rifled every pocket in his jacket, then in his pants before he said, “I just left my masks in my other jacket.”

Then he shrugged his shoulders, smiled broadly, and jumped into the groove.

After the featured singers finished, Dee got up and walked to the other side of the stage, stood before a vacant mike and begin to sing tenor with a man who also liked John Prine songs. “Squeak,” who had been singing into Dee’s mike, stopped singing, then walked across the stage, to sit down in the empty chair beside me. When Squeak took Dee’s chair, so close to me, I felt really uneasy, really crowded. But I could not concentrate on my uneasiness, for I had to place all my attention on the ballad guy’s fretting hand, so I could know where to move the metal slide over the strings of my guitar.

When “Dee” began his song set, he was already in a groove, jumping around, playing and singing at the top of his form.

Since that night I have tried and tried to remember the songs he sang, but I can’t come up with a thing. I can’t even find a scrawl on a scrap of notebook paper. Maybe his set included “Always Marry an Ugly Girl,” because it was the song he belted out when the audience looked like they needed cheering up. Or maybe “Luckenbach, Texas,” which ends with

Between Hank Williams’ pain songs And Jerry Jeff’s train songs and “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain” Out in Luckenbach, Texas there ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain.”

At the end, after the audience and singers sang “God Bless America,” and “Goodnight Sweet Heart,” we packed up to leave.

By this time, I calculated that Squeak had sat within two feet of me — maskless — for more than fifteen minutes.

“He looks OK,” I said to myself. “But I sure hope he’s not carrying COVID.”

Then Squeak got up and walked away, surprising me that he did not hang around to help Dog get the dog-house to his SUV. Still, Dog beat me out the door

I lost track of Dee who was probably visiting with someone. After I latched the resophonic guitar into its case, I stood up and headed for the exit. When I confronted the chrome bar that that freed the latch, I nudged it open with my elbow.

At the hatch of Dog’s SUV, I asked whether he was going to the smaller Thursday jam.

“Nope,” he said. “I’m staying in.”

“I thought you might be,” I smiled. “Since you’re not coming, would you mind if I got an invitation for my buddy to come play bass.”

“Go for it,” Dog said. “I’m staying home.” He pushed his bass all the way into the vehicle, then pulled the hatch of the SUV closed. He paused before he said, “If I got COVID, it would kill me.”

“We played good tonight, Dog,” I said. Dog nodded, and smiled.

I said “good night,” walked to my car, slid the guitar in the back seat, climbed in and headed home. I don’t remember much about the trip, except I may have touched my mouth or nose.

The next day — although I did not read it — I got an anonymous text regarding the jam. So I did not know what was going on until Thursday morning, when I called Dee to get a phone number for that night’s jam session.

“Squeak’s tested positive for COVID,” he said. “So the Tuesday jam is closed ‘til further notice. Tonight’s jam is cancelled too.” He paused. “Looks like all the picking’s over for a while.”

“Really?” I said.

Neither of us knew that we were already trudging the COVID trail.