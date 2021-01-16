Mineral Springs honor roll for 2nd nine weeks

Mineral Springs recently named its Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Ford Applewhite, Chassidy Brown, Aubrey Morman and Robert Rush

• Fourth Grade — Rylee DeCubellis, Oliver Lambeth, Emma Talley and Briley Webb

• Fifth Grade — Jack Barberousse, Tashaun Dowdy, Abigail Hinson, Gavin Hunsucker, Trystin Rogers and Cathy Thao

A/B Honor Roll

• Third Grade — Gracelyn Autry, Sydney Carter, Alexis Gutierrez Valdes, Lelan Owens, Skylar Rogers, Leila Shahi, Conner Smith, Grey Young and Denali Zera

• Fourth Grade — Jennifer Carrillo, Cheyanne Cooke, Ella Cooper, Brian Julian Dominguez, Elijah Lantz, Yicel Lopez Cruz, Autumn Maree, Jazmin Martinez, Antonio McKoy, Noah Quick, Faith Seibles, Bobby Smith, Dulce Vences, Emilee Wright and Cole Young

• Fifth Grade — Kennedy Baldwin, Bryson Evans, Jacqueline Gopar, Alanna Johnson McBride, TeMaya Lockhart, Carley McCormick, Carley McCormick, Ella McIntyre, ZyRihanna Robinson, Brooklyn Tyler, Siris Vaughn, Maci Wagoner and Alyssa Webb