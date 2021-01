West Rockingham Elementary recently named its Honor Roll for the second nine weeks.

A Honor Roll

• Fifth Grade — Bryan Mendoza and Cameron Drew Greene

• Fourth Grade — Leah Leviner and Sophie Allen

• Third Grade — Aryanna Cook, Jolee Cook, Grace Dunn and Bryson Hill

A/B Honor Roll

• Third — Brad Hutton Allen and Masiah Leak

• Fourth — Hallie Allen, Neriah Benfield, Jordan McIntyre, Chloe Bowman, Breanna Bullard, Chloe Jimmerson, Kinley Kendrick and Chloe Gardner

• Fifth — Karen Hernandez Zamora