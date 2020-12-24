Pruning: An important but misunderstood task

Pruning trees and shrubs — whether in the home landscape, an orchard, or vineyard — is one of the most important tasks the gardener or farmer will do. Pruning affects plant appearance, health, and even productivity (for fruit bearing plants). Proper pruning involves knowing the right kind of cuts that need to be made, as well as the timing of those cuts. It’s a complicated subject; read on to learn a few basic guidelines.

One of the most important, yet counter intuitive, aspects of pruning is that pruning promotes growth. That fact, along with the time of year a plant is pruned, causes the plant to respond in certain ways. Fall pruning can cause a plant to put on new growth which can be damaged by first frosts; pruning in the winter can “wake up” a dormant plant, causing it to begin to grow prematurely, putting it at risk for cold damage. These are not good times to prune. For fruit bearing plants, unless you have a large orchard or vineyard requiring many hours of work, it’s best to wait as long as possible into late winter before beginning pruning. February is an excellent month to prune fruit trees, grape vines, and blueberry bushes. It’s also the best time to prune crape myrtles.

There are some generalities that can be applied to any pruning task. First, less is more. If you’re new to pruning, stop and step back frequently to take a look at your work. You can always prune more if needed, but you can’t put it back if you take off too much. Next, certain limbs or branches should be removed: dead, diseased (these can be pruned any time of year) and crossing. Crossing branches are those that cross over another branch within the canopy. These can cause problems down the road, as branches rubbing together can create wounds, causing disease, or branches can even grow into one another.

Another guideline is the tree or shrub should be kept fairly open inside the canopy, with branches pointing outward, allowing for good air circulation and light penetration. Some plants, like blueberries, forsythia (yellow bells), and nandinas (heavenly bamboo), have a lot of shoots that grow up inside the plant, which can cause crowding, weakening the plant over time. Prevent crowding by cutting the majority of new shoots back all the way to the ground, choosing perhaps two or three strong new shoots to keep, and at the same time cutting back two or three of the larger older shoots. This practice keeps the plant vibrant and productive. Nandinas are notorious for being very “leggy”; a properly pruned nandina should reveal no bare stems, just full leaves from the top almost to the ground. Annual pruning, bringing on new canes and removing some old, will achieve this.

A commonly overused pruning technique is “shearing”. Shearing uses long bladed shears to cut a shrub into a round ball. Shearing is appropriate (though not required) on small leaved bushes like little-leaf hollies or boxwood. It is not usually appropriate for larger leaved shrubs such as camellias. Over time, shearing will create a “skin” of leaves over a bare, twiggy interior, as the inside leaves are shaded out by the dense exterior layer. Avoid this by using hand clippers on occasion rather than shearers to allow some light penetration into the bush.

Another aspect of pruning is it can be invigorating or de-invigorating depending on when it is done. Pruning early in the growing season, right around bud-break, is invigorating, and will result in a flush of growth. This can be useful if a shrub needs to be rejuvenated, having gotten thin and leggy. Cut back hard in late February and it will fill in quickly. If a shrub is too large for a spot, covering a window, for example, it needs to be de-invigorated. Cut it back no earlier than mid-June, after the first flush of growth has been expended, and it will not grow back as quickly. This is a useful technique with pear trees. Pears are extremely vigorous: get them under control by pruning in late June, to avoid an explosion of “water sprouts”, those weak, upright branches which are common in pears.

These are very general principles; junipers and other conifers, for example, do not respond in these ways to pruning. Cooperative Extension is hoping to have some pruning classes this spring, depending on the pandemic situation of course. Follow us on Facebook, check in with our website at www.richmond.ces.ncsu, or give us a call and join our mailing list to learn about upcoming programs. We’re happy to help you with your pruning questions!

Paige Burns Clark is the director and consumer horticulture agent of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.