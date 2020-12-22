Opportunities found in locally raised meats

One lesson that 2020 has taught both farmers and consumers is that a pandemic can cause upsets in our food supply chain. Closures and slowdowns at large processing plants across the U.S., caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, led to reductions in operating capacity, especially in the beef and pork sector. Lower capacity at these plants led to significant reductions of product, especially in cattle and hog processing, compared to previous years. This reduction is one of several reasons why consumers saw a shortage of meat at the grocery store and why farmers received lower pay for the livestock they produced this year.

There is a silver lining in the meat supply upset caused by the pandemic. Consumers began shopping outside of the typical supermarkets for their groceries and seeking out locally raised products. In many cases, local farmers and butchers still can’t keep up with the demand! This change in shopping behavior has created new opportunities for farmers to raise and market locally grown meats to communities throughout the state. This new opportunity has already lit a fire under some livestock farmers and even aspiring farmers.

Here some commonly asked questions that will help anyone interested in getting started in producing livestock for locally-raised meats:

Can I sell meat that I processed myself?

You should only sell meat products that were processed at a USDA or NCDA&CS inspected processing facility. Any animal processed and butchered on your farm should only be consumed by you and your family.

What is the difference between a federally and state inspected facility?

State and federally inspected processing plants follow the same guidelines to ensure that meat is safe for consumption. The main difference is that state-inspected meats can only be sold within state lines. This means that you may not cross state lines, sell these meats online, mail or ship them out of state.

Where can I take my livestock to get processed?

There are several inspected, small scale processing facilities throughout the state. Contact the Extension office for a list or visit http://www.ncagr.gov/meatpoultry/farmers.htm.

Do I need any certification or license to sell my meat after it’s processed?

If you are handling the finished product after it is processed, such as selling at a farmer’s market, then you must obtain a meat handler’s license through the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It’s free and easy to do! For more information visit the NCDA&CS website: http://www.ncagr.gov/meatpoultry/meathandlers.htm.

Although there are some hoops to jump through, such as obtaining a meat handler’s license and forming a marketing plan, farmers can supplement their on-farm income by offering value added products such as beef and pork. If you have any questions concerning local meat production, or marketing local meats, please contact the Richmond County Extension Office at 910-997-8255. Visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and follow us on Facebook!

Anthony Growe is the Livestock and Row Crops Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.