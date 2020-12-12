Local families celebrate Diwali during holiday season

ROCKINGHAM — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa aren’t the only holidays celebrated during the latter months of the year.

Diwali is celebrated in India, and by more than 1 billion Indians all around the world, as the festival of light, and signifies the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil in Hindu religious scripture.

“Traditionally in the religious books we read, it says Lord Ram (a Hindu deity) comes back to his people, after 14 years of exile, and people lit lamps in their houses and in front of their houses to welcome him back to his house and welcome him back to his region,” said Richmond County resident Jyoti Patel. “That’s why it’s called the festival of light. Ram was in exile for 14 years and during that time, he fought Ravan, who was a demon.”

Patel said in India, Diwali is a five-day festival that starts with celebrating the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. She said business owners will do “poojas,” or rituals, to honor Lakshmi and hopefully bring good fortune to the business.

She added that Indians in the U.S. will make it a point to try to go to the local temple, or plan a trip to their nearest temple depending on where they live, to do their prayers at least once during those five days of celebration. She said they would give gifts to the priests and receive blessings from the priests.

“It’s like the beginning of the new year (in the Hindu calendar), so there’s a lot of celebration going on,” Patel said. “Kids play with firecrackers and sweets are made. People will go to the temple to do their prayers, and youngsters will take blessings from their elders and sometimes even receive gifts from their elders. So it’s a joyous time.”

During normal, non-COVID circumstances, Diwali is also celebrated by the roughly 70 Gujarati Indian families in Richmond County.

There are Hindu temples in Charlotte, Raleigh and Fayetteville for Indians to attend to worship, and Patel mentioned that the Sri Venkateswara temple in Raleigh is quite large and popular. It’s built to resemble the actual temples that are in India.

Patel said every year they have a Diwali event at the VFW hall where 175 to 200 people typically attend. Sometimes someone will sponsor the food while in other years they will do a potluck-style meal. They eat lots of food, take blessings from the elders, play games, kids will dance or play musical chairs and sometimes some of the kids and adults will sing or dance to perform for the group, according to Patel.

“It’s a little get together that we do here, but unfortunately this year we couldn’t,” because of the pandemic, Patel said.

In order to try to do something to celebrate, Patel said she suggested a virtual gathering online of some sort, maybe a live stream on YouTube. But, unfortunately, she said not everyone was on board with that idea.

“They really want to see each other and have a get together,” Patel said. “But because of COVID, there are a lot of other celebrations that we normally do that were cancelled this year. But maybe things will change and we too will have victory over the darkness, who knows?”

