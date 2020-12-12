Santa Claus looks to spread joy, not germs, this holiday season

Santa Claus interacts with a young boy at the Carthage Public Library on Dec. 17, 2018 Contributed Photo Santa Claus interacts with a young girl at the Carthage Public Library on Dec. 17, 2018 Contributed Photo Santa Claus reads to a young girl at the Carthage Public Library on Dec. 17, 2018. Contributed Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Nestled in the village of Foxfire, a jolly old fellow named Santa Claus spends his summers vacationing with his reindeer and Mrs. Claus on a small farm.

The Daily Journal had the opportunity to talk to Santa about his plans for the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, Santa said he’s made appearances all over the Sandhills area. He’s been at the Sandhills Women’s Center and other events, like the Reindeer Run for the Boys and Girls Club.

“I did the Reindeer Run last year and it made like $20,000,” Santa said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Santa also said he makes special appearances for special people. For example, last year, a local grandmother whose grandson has autism, arranged for Santa to appear and meet her grandson and several other children with autism at a small gathering at Discovery Place Kids in downtown Rockingham.

However, this year, due to the pandemic, many Christmas events have already been cancelled and Santa said he wasn’t planning to make any appearances or visits for health and safety reasons.

But, Santa said the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines reached out to him to make an appearance for a Christmas event Dec. 11-13. Santa said they will be fixing up a garage to look like his toy shop back home at the North Pole and that he’ll be safely keeping his distance from everyone.

“With the virus, they haven’t been able to have events inside,” Santa said. “So this is the first event they’re going to have. I’m really excited about it. I wasn’t planning on doing anything and it’s an honor that they thought of me for this event.”

Santa added that he might even bring his guitar and play Christmas songs.

“I won’t be having any contact with the kids, except for maybe yelling stuff across the garage as to whether they’ve been a good boy or girl,” Santa said. “I think it’ll be really special, and it’ll be a big moneymaker for [the Weymouth Center] this year.”

But, Santa laments that he won’t be able to make more appearances and interact more closely with the kids in-person because of the pandemic.

“The world is never going to be the same again,” he said. “It’s just so depressing to me. It’s never going to be the same for the kids even. No one is wearing masks and it really bothers me.”

Santa said he’s sad about the lack of joy and happiness left in the world and said he wishes it would come back. He hopes that he’ll be able to spread some Christmas and holiday cheer to help people.

“It hurts that the kids can’t enjoy the season because they live all year for this season,” Santa said.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.