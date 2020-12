Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger

The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group invites you to drive down Main Street to view the Giant Arborvitae as the December “tree of the month” in the Main Street Park area. The stately tree will be easy to spot with a Christmas-tree shape. This Giant Arborvitae is able to keep a deep green color all year round. Because these “green giants” are so large, they are best suited for growing in roomy landscapes and large spaces such as Hamlet’s Main Street Park.