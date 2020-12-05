Having fun with technology

Senior Douglas McDonald has always enjoyed working with computers. His mom told him about the internship opportunity with Richmond County Schools’ Technology Department and he decided to give it a try.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my future, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to test some stuff out,” he said.

At the Annex, McDonald does a variety of tasks like re-imaging and setting up laptops and iPads for the schools. At Richmond Senior, he took classes such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel which McDonald said has come in use when it comes to software, but there were some steps he needed help with along the way.

McDonald is not sure of what he wants to do post graduation, but knows he’d like to pursue something in technology. He’s looking at attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte or NC State University.

“I’ve been enjoying what I’ve been doing here and I want to further my knowledge when it comes to setting stuff up and messing with technology,” he said. “The CTE program has helped me see that there’s a lot more to (technology) than I thought. Learning more stuff about technology has been fun for me.”