‘I’ll be home for the holidays’

The lyrics, “I’ll be home for…ever.” Well that’s not exactly how the song goes but all joking aside, you will likely be home for the Holidays, with fewer places to go than usual due to COVID19. For many of us, December brings to mind the hustle and bustle of the holidays, time shopping at stores, eating out at restaurants, extra time with lots of family and friends, messes in the kitchen, and decorating for the season. Just because you are spending more time at home doesn’t mean you can’t have fun or make memories together.

Now more than ever, families need to spend real time together. I don’t mean just taking up the same space, but actually doing things with each other to bring everyone closer together. The 4-H at Home Holiday Activity Guide will help you do just that. With activities like learning how to code, making ornaments, and even ways to help others such as how to help keep the homeless in your community warm, this activity guide will keep you busy all month long! You can do one activity, or all 15. To bring 4-H home for the holidays, simply visit 4-h.org and click the download activities button on the homepage.

Is the kitchen your happy place? Are you missing the 4-H Holiday Bakeoff like I am this year? You can still have fun in the comfort of your own kitchen baking up some 4-H fun! When you choose to download the holiday activity guide, you also get access to the “4-H at Home Holiday Cookie Making” guide. This offers over 20 cookie recipes from 4-H’ers to 4-H’ers! Add something sweet to your holiday celebrations or start a new family tradition with a cookie swap or bake day.

Want to make the kitchen a little healthier? On the same website mentioned above, scroll down and look for the tab on the right-hand side titled, “Explore Delicious, Simple Recipes from the 4-H Family.” When you click the “download now” button, it will take you to a new page where you can access the Fresh Chefs cookbook, several cooking videos, and a variety of featured recipes that are healthy for the whole family.

After doing an activity, share a picture with us at NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center 4-H or put it on social media using #4HatHome. 4-H participants that send pictures before the end of the year will be entered into a drawing for some 4-H swag! If you have any questions about these activity guides or are interested in other 4-H activities, please call Catherine Shelley, 4-H Agent, at 910-997-8255, [email protected], or visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu. We hope to see your holiday projects soon!

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.