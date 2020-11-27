Neal Cadieu | My life in Richmond County

I was born Sept. 5, 1930 in Hamlet, son of John Neal Cadieu and Sybil Williams Cadieu. They had moved to Hamlet shortly after marriage to join Dad’s brother, Roy Cadieu, in owning and publishing the recently purchased Hamlet News-Messenger, founded in 1907.

As a child in Hamlet, I well remember the steam locomotives of Seaboard trains. Family wash was not put outside to dry if the wind came from a certain location, carrying soot which would spoil the washed items.

This was, of course, during the Great Depression. I remember very often seeing hoboes coming to the back door asking to do work in return for food. They never asked for money. Their hope was for a good meal. If they were told there was no work available, they would give a polite “thank you” and quietly move on.

My parents left Hamlet in 1937. The Hamlet newspaper could not support two families. Dad bought the Richmond County Journal, a weekly newspaper started in 1931 and not successful. He paid $1,500 for the newspaper. In those days, that would have bought two brand new Ford or Chevrolet cars.

The newspaper was growing, now printed twice weekly. Then came World War II. Paper, ink and employees became hard to find. With construction of Camp Mackall and influx of 35,000 soldiers being trained to be paratroopers, Richmond County boomed. The entire family, which included my mother and younger sister, was working ten hours a day, six days each week at the newspaper and Journal Stationary Store. The stationary store sold hundreds and hundreds of post cards with a Richmond County scene.

Most of the soldiers were homesick. Those that attended Sunday church received invitations to Sunday dinner (lunch) and gladly accepted. Sometimes they would bring field K-Rations as a gift. From those I had my first taste of instant coffee.

Richmond County continued to blossom with the end of the war. Production of everything from cars to toasters began again and were in great demand. Those who served in the military and survived, came home ready for a better world, starting with Richmond County.

It wasn’t long, however, before national ownership of the local textile mills began closing the mills and moving their production to the Caribbean and South America. Hamlet, which had been a national railroad center, saw consolidation take most of the jobs to other places.

By the end of the century, Richmond County leadership realized that while job opportunities had diminished, the county was being noticed as an attractive place to live. The location between the ocean and mountains drew notice, as did good schools and a low crime rate.

That realization has made Richmond County unique. With a $12 million fund drive, there was construction of the Cole Auditorium with professional stage theater otherwise found only in major cities. With a $14 million fund drive, Discovery Place Kids, which draws children from a seven-county region, was built. At a cost of nearly $20 million, there was restoration of the Hamlet railroad depot, a building matched by only one or two in North Carolina. And there is the Richmond Community College, now a star in the state community college program’s crown.

The list continues. Today, one can put in a canoe at Roberdel and go all the way to the Pee Dee River where a few miles downstream there is a canoe landing with docks and a campground. Eagles and other wildlife are often seen during this excursion.

With major highway improvements, Richmond County continues to be a great place to live and raise a family. One final example: Last year five homes were sold in Ellerbe due to price and location. The buyers, all from Northern states, did not bother to inspect the property. They had already sold themselves on how nice it would be to live in Richmond County. If they have been disappointed, I have not heard about it.