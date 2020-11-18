Doing what she loves to do

Senior Haileigh Herndon always knew she wanted to be teacher, but thought she would be a first-grade teacher. During a lesson in her Teacher Cadet class, Herndon said they talked about what students learn in different grades and how they develop in each. Herndon said first grade was what caught her eye.

But for the internship, second grade was the only grade open at Washington Street Elementary. So Herndon took a chance and fell in love.

“These kids are the best,” she said. “They’re developing their own personality and their own personal egos and that’s what I want to help them with.”

As an intern, Herndon said she’s like a teacher’s assistant. She helps quiet the class down, passes out folders and snacks, assists students with questions and she plays with them during recess.

Herndon is interning in Grace Eason’s second-grade class. Eason said Herndon brings a lot of energy.

“She’s amazing,” said Eason. “She makes connections with them not only with their education, but also emotionally. She’s going to make a great teacher.”

Herndon said she loves the bond she has developed with Eason while interning in her class.

“We will sit in the classroom after school for like 30 minutes and talk about college and my future career,” she said. “And that’s been really good for me.”

COVID-19 has been hard for Herndon while in the classroom. She considers herself a lovable person and finds it difficult to assist students when they’re struggling emotionally.

“I just want to hug them, but I can’t,” she said.

And she was nervous coming to intern in a classroom during the pandemic, but realized that the students understood the importance social distancing.

“They count the little squares to measure six feet,” she said. “They get it and they help reinforce it. I feel safe in the classroom, I really do. I haven’t had any problems.”

After graduation, Herndon plans to do two years at Richmond Community College and then transfer to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She plans to come back to Richmond County to teach.

“The CTE program is definitely helpful and everyone in the program is willing to help you no matter what every step of the way,” she said.

Jasmine Hager is the public information officer for Richmond County Schools.