Tree of the Month: Sugar Maple

Photo courtesy of the Hamlet Tree & Beautification Group

If you are looking to take the perfect fall drive to see the best autumn foliage in the area, be sure to add the corner of Boyette St. & Adele St. to your sightseeing list (home of Joey & Judy Jernigan). The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group invites you to view this beautifully multi-colored sugar maple “tree of the month” that is a landscape standout. Sugar maples are known to put on a show in the fall as they accent autumn’s colors. This sugar maple does not disappoint.