‘Why should I use mulch?’

When I was a commercial landscaper, many moons ago, mulch was an important element in landscaped beds. Mulch was placed as the final, crowning touch in a new planting. Typically, we would use pine straw or pine bark mulch. While mulch may make a landscape look crisp and tidy, it’s more than an accessory. Mulch has multiple benefits to the landscape and garden.

Why use mulch? It’s not just to make things pretty. Keeping the soil covered has many benefits. First, soil is a precious and finite resource; it is the result of intricate processes occurring over thousands of years. Bare soil is vulnerable to erosion through wind and rain, and exposure to the elements can cause soil compaction, which is harmful to soil health and therefore plant health. Keeping the soil covered helps prevent erosion, suppresses weeds, and helps retain moisture in the soil. Protected soil helps maintain a healthy soil ecosystem: soil microbes will break down natural mulches, returning nutrients to the soil and increasing soil organic matter, all of which are beneficial to plants.

What materials can serve as mulch? As mentioned, pine straw (which you may already have in your own yard, ready to be raked up) and pine bark are traditional for landscape plantings. Other types of organic (aka natural) mulches include autumn leaves or grass clippings. If using leaves, it’s ideal to have them broken down, or degraded, to some degree. This helps leaves to pack down and reduces the tendency for leaves to blow back out into the yard. Grass clippings can be useful as mulch, if you don’t want to leave them on your grass (which would be the preferred practice). Grass clippings are a good source of nitrogen as they decompose.

However, you want to be sure there are no weeds in the grass clippings, and that the grass was not recently sprayed with a herbicide, which could potentially affect the plants. If you have access to wood chips (from utility company tree work, for example), they can be used judiciously as mulch, and shredded mulch is available for free from the County landfill. With these, it can be a bit of “buyer beware” or perhaps more aptly, you get what you pay for. There’s the potential for unwanted materials chopped up in the chips. How deep should you mulch? It depends on the material used. Pine straw, which is light and fluffy, needs to be deeper, at 3-4”; pine bark and leaves around 3 inches; woodchips, which can compact too much, around 2 inches. Keep mulch pulled back a few inches from the base of the plants: for example, mulch heaped up against a tree truck can encourage pests and diseases to enter the tree and cause damage. Also with trees, mulch should extend at least to the drip line of the tree (the drip line is the length the tree branches extend out into the landscape). Tree roots extend beyond branches, but mulch at least to the drip line to achieve benefits.

In the vegetable garden, those inexpensive and readily available materials, like leaves or woodchips, are great for row middles. Some people use straw in vegetable gardens. Beware of using hay, which can bring weed seeds. The crop itself will also benefit from mulching, and pine straw, straw, leaves, and grass clippings work well for that purpose. Permanent crops such as blueberries benefit from a thick application of pine bark, which is slow to degrade.

What about artificial mulches? Farmers often use plastic mulch for growing horticulture crops, such as strawberries. Plastic mulch provides all the benefits of organic mulch except for soil building properties. It works well for commercial producers as it very efficient and incorporates drip irrigation in the system. I’m often asked about the use of landscape fabric under mulch, like pine bark, to increase weed suppression in an ornamental bed. In my experience, using landscape fabric in the home landscape creates long term problems, as it makes it harder to add plants to the bed (such as annuals), weeds still find a way to establish as the mulch breaks down, and it makes weed control more difficult in the long run.

Mulches are attractive and beneficial elements of your landscape and garden, and don’t need to be costly. For more information on the use of mulches, contact Richmond County Extension at 910-997-8255 or check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.