Brandon Tester | Daily Journal

The Axe Handlers, an N.C.-based bluegrass band, perform during Friday’s installment of Richmond Community College’s “Car-cert” series at Cole Auditorium. The band consists of Luke Vuncannon on guitar and lead vocals, Matthew Nance on banjo as well as tenor and baritone vocals, Jim Simpson on bass leading vocals, and Boyd Hulin on mandolin as lead and tenor vocals.