Whiskey Brown to play “Car-cert” at the Cole

HAMLET – Whiskey Brown is ready to deliver a shot of soulful, hard-hitting, contagious Southern rock at Thursday’s “Car-certs” at the Cole starting at 6 p.m.

Whiskey Brown is a young band that is quickly gaining ground for people who find today’s brand of music leaving them high and dry. Absorbing the essence of rock and soul with their passionate melodies and tasteful riffs, Whiskey Brown has refined the spirit of Southern rock music by giving it their own unique twist and flavor.

Among the band is Rockingham native Rodney Ingle on guitar.

“Last year a couple of us thought it would be fun to start a Southern rock band. The music from the ’70s has made the music today, so we need to keep it alive,” Ingle said. “By the time we booked some studio time, some of the guys from the studio fell in love with the project and even joined the band.”

The band cut its first album and started booking tour dates.

“If you’re ready to experience something a little different, then you definitely want to come out to the Cole Auditorium to see Whiskey Brown,” Cole Director Joey Bennett said. “It’s always great to see our local talent on the rise, and this is a great opportunity to support these musicians in a safe, family-friendly environment as provided at the ‘Car-certs.’”

Opening for Whiskey Brown is a group known as Nashville Brew due to the many ideas “percolating” within the song writers who make up the band. They will be doing what’s known in Nashville as a “Writers in the Round.” The musicians will share with the audience personal insights and stories surrounding the birth of a song. Ingle is among the core members of Nashville Brew, but they will also be joined by guest artist Jeniffer McCarter from the Warner Bros. recording act The McCarters trio.

“Nashville Brew will be an experience you won’t want to miss, not only for the engaging stories and beautiful harmonies, but also for the audience participation,” Bennett said.

“Car-certs” is an outdoor concert held in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet Campus of Richmond Community College. People “drive in” for the show and remain in their cars while watching the performers on a stage set up in front of the Cole. At the gate, vehicle owners are provided with the FM station to tune in on their car radios to hear the band, but the parking lot is designed so everyone can see the band and the action.

Mobile food vendors Seafoodie, Hwy 55 and Sunset Slush will be selling refreshments during the concert on Thursday. Social distancing while standing in line for the food trucks will be enforced.

Other concerts in the series include contemporary gospel group 2nd Chance Ministries on Thursday, Oct. 15; bluegrass band The Axe Handlers on Friday, Oct. 23; and 80s throwback band Cassette Rewind (with Richmond County native Brandon Kirkley) on Friday, Oct. 30. There will be different food vendors at each “Car”cert performance.

The Cole Auditorium is located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Parking lot attendants will be directing cars to appropriate parking spots. No alcohol is permitted.

For information, call the Cole Auditorium Box Office at (910) 410-1691 or visit www.richmondcc.edu/carcertsatthecole.