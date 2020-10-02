The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, October 4-10, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Richmond County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

National 4-H Week originated with a dual purpose, to recognize those being inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame and to come together as a nation to complete the 4-H Youth Science Day now known as the 4-H STEM Challenge. This year’s STEM Challenge is sponsored by Google and titled Mars Base Camp. In this challenge, youth learn about Mars through a rover they design, build, and code. Youth complete multiple activities that teach coding skills and facts about Mars. If you are interested in this kit and have not secured yours yet, please let me know.

The theme of National 4-H Week this year is #Opportunity4All. Current 4-H Members will be striving to earn a sign to be placed in their yard based around this theme. If you see a sign in a 4-H’ers yard, know that they have risen to the 4-H call of duty to be inclusive. #Opportunity4All is an initiative to show that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. Through 4-H programming, we are trying to narrow this gap and create opportunities for youth of every race, age, economic status and location.

North Carolina 4-H will be hosting several activities throughout the week. Whether you are new to 4-H and want to see what it is all about or if you have been a lifetime member, please join us each night from 7-8 pm. Monday, October 5 will be the opening ceremony followed by Tuesday’s Meet your State Officers. Wednesday will showcase North Carolina 4-H Talent and Thursday is the North Carolina 4-H Awards banquet. You must register to attend these events at https://go.ncsu.edu/national4-hweek. Once you register for the days of your choice, you will receive access to each event and the correlating zoom link.

Friday, October 9 at 7:00 pm will be our closing ceremony and state campfire hosted by our 4-H Camping Centers. For access to this event please visit https://go.ncsu.edu/4-hclosingcampfire.

If you are not enrolled in Richmond County 4-H but would like to be involved, please create a family account at 4honline.com and contact me, Catherine Shelley, at cgshelle@ncsu.edu or 910-997-8255. For upcoming fall events and competitions, please visit Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and use the Richmond County 4-H Fall Calendar of Events Tab. For more on #Opportunity4All, please watch https://4-h.org/opportunity4all/. For more information on this topic please visit https://4-h.org/about/blog/lets-close-the-opportunity-gap-together/ and https://4-h.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Beyond-the-Gap-White-paper.pdf.