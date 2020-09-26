Fall in love with pumpkin again

Nowadays, instead of having “something” pumpkin, it seems like everything is pumpkin! From fancy coffee drinks, to cookies (Oreos?!), even Cheerios cereal is available in pumpkin spice flavor. Using pumpkin in favorite foods can be a good thing – if it’s real pumpkin and not just sugary flavoring. Pumpkins provide a lot of nutrition: their sweet tasting flesh provides high levels of alpha-carotene and beta-carotene, which converts into Vitamin A, and Vitamin C; pumpkin provides healthy fiber, the flesh has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, as well as polysaccharides that help regulate blood sugar.

With so many nutrients it is no wonder that pumpkins and their seeds are used as medicine throughout the world. Pumpkin is used in treating urinary conditions and intestinal worms. Pumpkin’s low-fat, protein-rich seeds may be more therapeutic than their flesh. They can help with prostrate issues, hypertension, diabetes, and microbial infections. Consuming pumpkin seed oil can also lower risk of gastric, breast, and colorectal cancers.

Pumpkins also contain neurotransmitters GABA in their flesh and tryptophan in their seeds, both of which contribute to improved mood, promote feelings of well-being, and reduce overall anxiousness and sleeplessness.

Like all winter squashes (sometimes called hard squashes), pumpkins belong to the Cucurbitaceae family, which also includes melons and gourds, as well as cucumbers and summer squash. Hard squashes have a thick flesh that allows them to keep anywhere from 1 to 6 months in a cool, dry place. They can be home pressure canned in cubes (not in a water bath canner), but are not safe to can as purees using either a pressure canner or water bath canner. Freezing purees are your safest option for preserving cooked pumpkin.

Start the process of turning a pumpkin into a usable product by baking. Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove stem; cut in half crosswise (use care and a large sharp knife; what your fingers!) Remove seeds and stringy pulp with a large spoon or ice-cream scoop. Place pumpkin halves in pan, cut side down, and bake for one hour or more, depending upon the size of the pumpkin. The pumpkin is done when it is tender and a knife inserts easily into the flesh. Scrape cooked pumpkin out of the shell. If you want to puree, place pumpkin flesh in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. This can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week, or the freezer for up to three months. If you want to use the pumpkin seeds, rinse seeds in a colander or strainer, removing any flesh sticking to them. Pat dry with a paper towel.

Roast in an oven at 300-325 degrees, using a little olive oil or melted butter to lightly coat. Make things interesting by adding spices such as a little cayenne, chili, curry or pumpkin spice. You may be familiar with pepitas, which are pumpkin seeds, however pepitas are from a very specific type of pumpkin which is not typically commercially available. They are more tender than regular pumpkin seeds, as they do not have a “hull”, or tough outer shell, as pumpkin seeds typically do.

Pumpkins can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Try them in pancakes, quick breads, roasted on salads, and pureed into soups. Add the pumpkin seeds to salads or snacks. As we head into Fall, remember to eat something pumpkin. For more tips on cooking with pumpkin, contact NC Cooperative Extension at 910-997-8255. Follow us on Facebook, and check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

Janice Roberts is the Family and Consumer Science Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.