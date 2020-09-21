Tree of the Month: Weeping Willow

Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger

The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group invites you to find September’s “Tree of the Month” on the corner of Hawthorne Avenue & Poplar Street. The weeping willow tree is instantly recognizable with its beautiful drooping branches. The name comes from the way rain looks like tears when dripping off of the branches. The leaves on weeping willows are among the first to grow in the spring and among the last to be lost in the fall. As we enter fall and think about future trees to plant, one would like to know that willows help to clear up troublesome spots prone to flooding. These fast-growing trees take about three years to become well-situated. Then these gentle giants can easily grow eight feet per year. With this size and unique shape, these trees make for a distinct and dominant landscape.