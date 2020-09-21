How they prayed in the old days

When Aaron became the first Hebrew priest, around 1445 BC, he was give a sacred robe to wear as he conducted worship services in the tabernacle. On the breastplate of his garment, near twelve precious stones sewed on to a linen square, sat a small detachable linen pouch. Inside the pouch were two more stones, called the “urim” and “thummim,” with the Hebrew letters “aleph,” the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet incised on one, and “tav,” the last letter of the Hebrew alphabet on the other. The linen square, the twelve stones, along with the urim and thummim were called “ephod.”

Seeking an answer for a “yes” or “no” question, Aaron may have detached the pouch from his robe, then poured the two stones onto a table. If the stone marked “aleph” fell out first, the answer was “yes;” if the one marked “tav” fell out first, the answer was “no.” If both fell out at the same time, the answer was “you are not ready to hear yet.”

But a Priest would never try to approach the Master of the Universe without giving Him a great deal of thank-offerings through words, and a large praise offerings through song. Only then would he pose his “yes” or “no” question.

Asking “should the company of Israel break camp?” Aaron may have detached the pouch from his robe, then poured the stones onto a table. If the stone marked “aleph” fell out first, the answer was “yes;” if the one marked “tav” fell out first, the answer was “no.” If both fell out at the same time, the answer was “wait.”

Three hundred years later, David was fleeing his King, who had vowed to kill him. Needing food for his journey, David entered the tabernacle at Nob. The high priest, not knowing that Saul considered David a mortal enemy, gave David and his men the God’s show bread, which sat in the holy place of the tabernacle, to be replaced each day, with the old bread eaten by priests. After David and his men had eaten the holy bread, the priest gave his guest the sword which David took from the giant Goliath.

When Saul found out that the Chief priest had aided David, he ordered that this priest and everyone in the tabernacle city be killed. All the men, women, and children died, except the Chief priest’s son, Abiathar, who escaped with the clothes on his back, and his father’s ephod,with its urim and thimmim, in his hand. So, Abiathar seeking protection from Saul, brought the holy object to David’s camp.

One day when they came into Ziklag, their home town forty miles southwest of Jerusalem, David and his men found that raiders had captured all their young women and children, including David’s wives Ahinoam and Abigail, and taken them away.

David and his soldiers cried until they could cry no more, until David “strengthened himself in the Lord,” cleared his head of everything but God, then called for Abiathar to “Please, bring me the ephod.”

And Abiathar had the courage to bring the sacred object to him, confident that because David had eaten the showbread at Nob, and had not died, that God would not be offended by David’s direct enquiry of Him.

David took the sacred ephod, looked at it, then perhaps held it toward heaven before he asked, “Shall I pursue after this band?” Then he paused before his second question, “Shall I overtake him?”

And the words came, not with a “yes,” or a “no,” from the urim and thummim, but as a sentence-long prophecy to David’s heart:

“Pursue for you shall surely overtake, and shall surely rescue.”

The words brought such conviction, that the king-elect called his men to head out in pursuit. On the way they found a man who had been left behind by the raiders. After they gave him water to drink, food to eat, and a promise to do him no harm, the man told them that the Amalekites had raided Ziklag; that his Amalekite master had left him behind because he was too weak to keep up, then he pointed out the direction in which the raiders were headed. So David and 400 of his men overtook the Amalekites , conquered them, and took back their women, children, and property, just as God had said.

So, thirty-four-hundred years after Aaron got one-word answers from God, and three thousand years after David got a sentence-answer from God, what can we learn from the ancient Hebrews?.

Just this: when we want to enquire of God, we don’t need a urim and thummim, but we must put serious preparation into coming into His presence. Once there, we must ask specific questions, and retain our confidence that He will answer. And then we must do what He says.

That’s how they prayed in the old days.