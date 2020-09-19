A rind is a terrible thing to waste

Ever feel confused about the difference between compost and mulch? Mulch is any material applied to the surface of soil, including organic materials such as wood chips or straw, or sheets of plastic used for weed control. Compost, on the other hand, is decomposed organic matter. It looks like rich, dark, crumbly soil. You can use it as mulch by placing it on top of the soil, or you can dig it into the soil.

You can buy compost at a farm supply store, or you can make your own for free or almost for free. Compost can be created from things that you probably already have: dried leaves, shredded newspaper, grass clippings, kitchen vegetable waste, and egg shells, just to name a few items. Do NOT use any meat, dairy, or food containing oils, such as salad dressing. These items may attract rats or other vermin. Do not put weeds with seeds or diseased plants from the garden in your pile: although the pile will heat up, it may not be hot enough to kill the seeds or diseases. The dried materials in the pile are carbon. Composters call them the “browns”. The kitchen waste and grass clippings are nitrogen sources, called “green”. Compost needs a ratio of at least 20:1 brown to green to be healthy (20 times more carbon than nitrogen in the pile). The smaller the pieces going into the pile the better, since that makes for more surface area for microbes to break down the materials. The microbes break down the carbon in the decomposition process, which requires heat, air and water. They also need energy, which is where the nitrogen comes in. The microbes use the “green” material to fuel the carbon breakdown to create compost.

Composting is fastest if you keep it aerated by turning it. Oxygen is needed by aerobic (oxygen-needing) bacteria, which are effective at breaking down carbon and nitrogen. Anaerobic (not needing oxygen) bacteria are slower acting and are less effective in breaking down materials. The final products in an anaerobic system often include bad-smelling compounds, so aeration (adding oxygen by flipping or turning) also reduces the potential for odors from the compost pile. During dry periods, the pile may also need some addition watering in order to keep the microbes active.

The best way to keep a home-sized pile of compost aerated is to invest in a barrel composter than can easily be turned every day. If the price is prohibitive, there are other options: you can buy a composter with vertical sides made of plastic or wood, make your own wooden one from pallets, or create a ring of chicken wire. Even more simply, you can just pile the compost some place out of sight. The critical element is to create a pile large enough – ultimately at least a 3’x3’ pile – that can generate enough heat for the composting process to occur. Be sure the pile is built to make aeration easy, with access to a hose if additional water is needed.

Why go to all this trouble when you can just send your kitchen and yard waste to the landfill? In the big picture, imitating nature by recycling materials is more sustainable than sending materials to a dead end. Composting is also educational for children, teaching them about biology and also about the stewardship of resources. Adding compost to the soil improves the soil biome, by adding millions of good microbes in addition to decomposed material. Research at NC State University has shown that soil with a healthy biome suppresses some disease pathogens as well as parasitic nematodes. Perhaps most importantly, compost holds nutrients and water in the soil so they are available to plants, rather than leaching out, which is very important in sandy soils.

For more specific information on how to compost, see https://composting.ces.ncsu.edu Remember, a rind is a terrible thing to waste! For more information about composting, contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255, visit our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu or follow us on Facebook.

Nancy Power is the Commercial Horticulture agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.