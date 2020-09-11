4-H’ers compete in virtual livestock circuit

Without a doubt, COVID-19 has affected many aspects of our daily lives. With restrictions requiring social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings, this disease has pushed NC Cooperative Extension to get creative to find new ways serve our clients, especially our 4-H youth. Typically, this week would be spent preparing for the Richmond County goat show (which is part of the Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit) but with so much uncertainty on COVID-19 restrictions, the Richmond County show was canceled and the Farm Credit Circuit made virtual.

Although virtual shows have their limitations, our 4-H youth are still able to show their animals and demonstrate their knowledge of animal husbandry in a virtual format. For the goat class, 42 showmen are competing in four different age categories. Participants are given a weekly prompt every week for five weeks, and they must record a three to four minute video for each prompt, with no editing, answering the questions while properly handling their animal and demonstrating proper showman etiquette. Judges then review all recorded submissions and rank the top five showmen in their respective age groups. The virtual circuit has a total of five prompts and results for weeks one and two have been recorded so far.

Richmond County has several 4-H’ers who are showing goats in the virtual circuit. Tobey Lunceford, Delani Reep, Lexi Reep, Savannah Shepard, Ella Shelley and Rhett Shelley are representing Richmond County in the 2020 Farm Credit Livestock circuit. These youth not only put in hours of hard work training and caring for their goats, they also have to prepare to answer their weekly prompt and make improvements every week based on the judge’s feedback.

Our showmen have done a great job especially since they must learn how to show “virtually”, which is much different than what they are accustomed to. It’s safe to say Richmond County youth are making their presence known in this year’s livestock circuit. In the senior division, Savannah Shepard is currently in first place with Delani Reep right behind her in second, and in the Jr. division Ella Shelley has a strong hold on second place. All of these showmen deserve a pat on the back for pursuing their passion for showing even during challenging times. Not only are our youth learning about livestock management, they also develop communication skills, build confidence and learn how to accept constructive criticism from judges and strive to do even better at the next show. These 4-H’ers are our future. They are our future farmers, teachers and doctors, and most importantly our next advocates of agriculture.

If you have any questions about the livestock circuit or youth interested in joining 4-H please contact the Richmond county Extension office at (910) 997-8255.

Anthony Growe is the agriculture agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.