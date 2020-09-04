Fall is best for planting shrubs, trees

Spring is often associated with almost frenzied gardening activity: pruning, fertilizing and mowing, and of course, planting. Everyone is so happy to be outside after a long winter, and the big box stores’ gardening departments are chock full of annual and perennial flowers, trees and shrubs, ready for the excited gardener to open their wallet wide. All too soon, that boundless optimism turns to frustration as beautiful plants turn limp or brown in the heat and drought that characterizes Sandhills summers.

There is a better way. It may seem counter intuitive, but fall, not spring, is really the best time to put a new plant in the ground, particularly a woody plant like a tree or shrub. The benefit of planting in the fall or early winter is the opportunity it provides for the new plant to get established before having to deal with summer’s scorching temperatures. For deciduous plants, those trees and shrubs that lose their leaves as temperatures cool, the dormant state does not extend to the plant roots, which continue to grow throughout the fall and winter. This allows a plant put in the ground in the fall to put all of its available resources into developing a strong root system which by the time spring rolls around, is better able to support the leafy canopy with water and nutrients and withstand the challenges of summer. For an evergreen plant, which retains its leaves throughout the fall and winter, the cooler temperatures means roots have less work to do to continue plant transpiration, which also allows more resources to go to root development. Winter is usually acceptable for planting, as winters here are pretty mild and the ground usually does not freeze, however finding plants that have been hardened off (that is, acclimated to the outside environment) may be hard to find. Planting in the fall allows the plant to naturally adjust to the changing season, so it will not be damaged by freezing temperatures.

Proper planting technique is important whatever time of year you are planting. This means, ideally, doing a soil sample to determine if your soil needs lime to raise the pH. Our naturally acidic soils are great for azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, and blueberries – no lime is typically needed with these plants. However, your soil report will tell you other things about your soil which will benefit those plants as well, such as recommended phosphorus and potassium fertilizer. When you’re digging the hole for your tree or shrub, wider is better, but not so deeper. The hole should be two or three times wider than the plant container, to allow for optimum root establishment. When backfilling the hole, add some good quality compost or other soil conditioner, mixing it with the soil and watering it in to ensure there are no air pockets. Some gardeners want to baby their plants by using exclusively compost or potting media in the planting hole. As with our children, we don’t want to baby them too much, or they will be unprepared to deal with the “real world” – plant roots must be tough enough to make their way in the native soil at some point. The top of the plant root ball should be level with the grade of the soil around it; add no more than two inches of mulch to the top of the root ball,

but no soil should be put on the top, as it can impact the roots below. Ensure that mulch does not pile up against the trunks or stems of the plants, which can create entry points for pests and disease. Typically, trees and shrubs planted in the fall and winter require much less supplemental watering to get established than do those planted in the spring, which need frequent, if not daily, watering in the summer.

Planting trees and shrubs in the fall provides long term benefits to plant health. Woody plants that get established in the fall are less susceptible to drought once the growing season begins the following year, and may maintain that improved vigor for years to come. For more information about planting trees and shrubs, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at 910-997-8255, and follow us on Facebook.

Paige Burns Clark is the director and consumer horticulture agent of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.