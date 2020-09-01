Rashes — physical or otherwise

Behind the old house I grew up in stood a fifteen-foot circle of dead blackberry briars. When Daddy was here, he gloried in picking dewberrries from his own briars, so after he was gone, Mama said “Don’t mow over Daddy’s blackberry patch” to whoever cut her grass.

But as the the years passed, greenbriars, weeds and poison oak — the word we use for oak or ivy — invaded the patch. It was not my first experience with the noxious weed.

One day, when I was five years old, I went out in the family garden to play. The next day one of my fingers turned red and began to itch. Mama got the Calomine lotion to ease the misery, then asked me where I had been playing. We walked out into the garden, and in the very place where I had been, she found a shiny, green three-leaved plant, and said my touching it caused the rash on my fingers.

She also told me the plant that made me itch was called “poison oak.”

Playing out in the yard, later in the day, I began to sweat, and the perspiration made my finger sting even more, in spite of the Calomine lotion. After the misery went on for long time, I made myself the promise: “I will stay away from that poison oak for the rest of my life.”

And for forty years I kept that vow. I avoided the noxious weed when I saw it; I washed my hands in Octagon soap when I thought I might have touched it. If I thought I was going to be around it, I wore long pants, and a long sleeved shirt to protect me.

After Mama went to live at Jurney’s in Harmony, NC, it became my responsibility to keep the lawn mowed. One day I took a Murray push mower to do some light trim.

As I mowed, I saw the blackberry patch had been taken over by dead stalks, greenbriar and weeds, so I decided to mow the patch down. Then I noticed some poison oak, at the base of the weeds.

“You sure you want to do this?” my inner voice asked. “It would be safer to mow it with the lawn tractor.”

“But I don’t have the lawn tractor,” I said. “The weeds are too tall, anyway,” I argued. “I’m going to use the Murray as a Bush Hog.”

“I don’t know,” the voice replied. “Poison oak’s really juicy. You better wait til you get some long pants on.”

“I don’t have any long pants with me, and I know how to stay away from the poison oak.”

“You sure?”

“It’ll be OK,” I said to the voice. “Trust me.”

But I wasn’t OK. The next day, both my legs were covered, ankle to knee, with the worst poison oak rash I have ever seen.

That night, the only way I got any sleep at all was to soak each of my burning legs in a five-gallon bucket of cold water. Next day I went to the doctor.

“Bad case of poison ivy,” he said. “Bad as I’ve ever seen.”

“Push-mowing,” I said.

“Sprayed your legs?”

“I guess so.”

“You’re going to need a cortisone shot to promote the healing.”

I took the shot. In a few days I was feeling better. But I learned a few things. Stay away from poison oak. If you get exposed, wash with alcohol, then soapy water. Do not scratch; it only makes the itch worse. These principles work with ideas and information, also, those which cause mental sting and itch.

There’s a lot of that sting and itch around just now, because of reactions to COVID-19: mental irritations like anxiety, worry, upset, and fear.

When we get a mental rash, the best aid to healing is to turn our thoughts to someone we have known, who was always good and kind, and loved us a lot. And concentrate on the love until we feel better. If we can find a photograph, meditating on it, will bring faster relief.

Just as cortisone helps the body get rid of the sting and itch of poison oak, thoughts of love help take the sting and itch out of anxiety, worry, upset and fear.

Still, the very best aid to healing is to stay away from anything— vegetable, mineral, or animal (especially humans) — which gives us rashes of any sort, physical or otherwise.