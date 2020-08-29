Get ready for fall fun with 4-H

Richmond County 4-H is pleased to announce some exciting virtual events to keep youth engaged as they go back to school and develop a new routine. Most of these activities are in the final stages of planning but up to date information will be available on our website, richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and our Facebook Page “@Richmond County 4-H.”

Do you have backyard poultry or did you participate in the 4-H Poultry Show and project this year? If so, you may be eligible to participate in the 4-H EGG-cellent Egg Contest. This contest assesses the ability of 4-H members to raise chickens that produce high quality eggs. Don’t know how to show eggs? No problem! This competition has built-in learning sessions along the way to get youth ready for the competition. Participants will learn about exterior egg colors, sizes and qualities as well as how to determine the interior egg quality of each egg. Registration for this competition and learning sessions will be available in September, with the last day to sign-up being Friday, September 25th.

The program will begin with a training via zoom on September 29th. Other training sessions will be scheduled in October and the final egg submission is November 9th. Participants may enter one dozen eggs in up to two different categories for a maximum of two dozen eggs. Categories are based on eggshell color and size (for example, one dozen small blue/green and one dozen extra-large brown eggs). Eggs will be judged for uniform appearance and consistent interior egg quality using the same testing measure applied in commercial poultry production.

Another fun competition coming up is the 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Three main categories include open carving (pumpkins carved without a pattern), carving with a pattern, and pumpkins that are not carved but are decorated on the outside. Registration for this event is now open and will conclude Friday, October 9th. There is no registration fee for this competition but participants need to purchase their own pumpkin(s) and decorating supplies. Youth can register one pumpkin in each of the three categories. To participate, youth will send the 4-H agent three to five pictures of their entries and one short video showcasing their final product(s). The photo and video submissions are due Friday, October 23rd. Winners will receive a ribbon and names will be announced by Friday, October 30th.

In the mood for Fall? Sign up for the first annual virtual 4-H Family Fall Kick-Off, Friday, September 18th from 6-8 p.m. Registration is open and only 25 spots are available. The night will begin with a youth show and tell. Youth are encouraged to make a recycled art project for which no new items were purchased in order to create. There are no restrictions on creativity but a fall theme is encouraged. After show and tell, Fall Festival styled games including Pictionary and BINGO will be played. This is not a formal competition but a family friendly virtual get together on zoom. We will discuss 4-H Club service opportunities and new SPIN Clubs for the fall.

For additional information about 4-H or on any of these events, please contact me, Catherine Shelley, at 910-417-0258 or visit our website and Facebook page.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.