New extension agent to promote local farming

In May of this year, I was among the first graduate students in the University of California to defend my dissertation via computer instead of in person.

After finishing the written version of my dissertation in June, I packed up my house full of stuff, said good-bye to my friends, and left my adopted state of California. While a moving van brought my belongings, a friend and I drove across the country on I-40, including through two of the most COVID-infected states, in my 2004 Mini Cooper. In spite of a day’s delay in Flagstaff to replace the car’s fuel pump, we made it to North Carolina on time by spending a long night driving through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. On July 1, I started working at my dream job as a commercial horticulture agent, for the Richmond County Center of the NC Cooperative Extension.

I miss some things about California, especially hiking in high mountains. However, I do not miss the traffic, smog or brown color of the hills. In North Carolina I am enjoying the ease of driving, clean air, and green forests and fields. As a lover of fresh fruit and vegetables, I am reveling in the fabulous farm stand and farmers’ market offerings. On the down side, I am still figuring out how to avoid being eaten alive by fire ants and noseeums.

The big question for me is, how can I contribute to improving the profitability, quantity, quality and sustainability of the commercial fruit, vegetable and ornamental production in Richmond County? For starters, since the average grower age in the county is 59, I hope to recruit some younger farmers, and perhaps encourage a few backyard gardeners to consider expanding for local farmers’ market sales. Perhaps some poultry farmers would also consider a side business of growing fruit or vegetables.

Richmond County has much to commend it for prospective growers! For one, the land is inexpensive. The low soil fertility here must be taken into account, but someone with low capital may find it easier to break into farming here than in a more expensive area. I compared the price of farms for sale here with two agricultural areas in California. Here, the 11 properties currently available average $3000/acre, whereas the California options average $24,500 and $28,000 per acre.

Richmond County is centrally located: regional markets are available, with potential markets in the four bigger cities within 90 miles. Annual rainfall is higher here and, with a pond, water is available for irrigation when necessary; in California the limited irrigation water can be expensive and is rationed, so not every grower gets as much as needed. Richmond County also has a good agricultural supply infrastructure, with farm supply stores and the non-profit Sandhills AGInnovation Center (SAIC).

Another asset is that the County Extension office has a dedicated, competent team of agents who are eager to help. From my perspective, the county is a good place to live, with friendly people, low home prices, natural beauty, clean air, light traffic, and good local stores. Additionally, the cultural amenities of Moore County are less than an hour’s drive away.

I’m looking forward to meeting farmers, and soon-to-be farmers, in the county. On Tuesday and Friday mornings, I’ll be working at the SAIC Demo Farm, growing in the high tunnel, planting cover crops, and managing pests and weeds at the farm. Feel free to stop by between 9 a.m. and noon and see what we’re up to. The address is 1298 Crawford Road, Ellerbe. As always, NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center can be reached at 910-997-8255.

Nancy Power is the commercial horticulture agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.