Psychiatrist and author John Diamond has demonstrated that muscles of the human body can provide insights into clients’ subconscious minds. For example, if a client stands with her left arm outstretched, she can resist the psychiatrist’s downward pressure on her wrist for perhaps 40 seconds, if she is thinking neutral thoughts. But when her thoughts change to frightening ones, the shoulder and associated muscles will give in at perhaps only 10 seconds. The frightening thoughts had a weakening effect on her muscles.

Later, counseling with clients on the brink of divorce, Diamond changed his procedure, from testing the shoulder muscles, to testing the third finger of the left hand.

These stories are expanded versions of Diamond’s research. Because I cannot be sure the events I describe are exactly like the ones in Diamond’s work, I will use the name “Paul” for the psychiatrist, and provide new names for the fictitious ones Dr. Diamond gave his clients.

On the day he began the ring ceremony, Paul greeted his clients, showed them to the sofa, brought coffee, then sat across from them. No one spoke for several minutes.

“What’s going on with you, just now?” Paul smiled.

“Just this,” Lou said. “I am dumbfounded, daunted, defunct…and done.”

“So, you’re going through with the divorce?”

“That’s right,” Tom said. “We can’t stand one another.”

He stood as if to leave.

“Could we try just one more thing, before you go?”

“How long will it take?” Tom asked.

“Not long,” Paul smiled. “Please sit down.”

Tom sat back down.

Paul paused, then he said, “Lou, would you take off your wedding band?”

“I’ll gladly do that,” she said, then pulled off the ring and plopped it into Paul’s hand.

“Did you feel anything when you took the ring off,” Paul asked as he took the ring.

“Other than disgust and hate?” she asked.

“Yes.”

Then she said, “Maybe a tiny bit of relief in my back.”

Paul looked at Tom, who held his own wedding ring with thumb and index finger. After blowing a huge sigh through pursed lips, he said “My stomach feels a little better.”

“So you both felt better after you took off your wedding bands?”

They looked at him, and nodded.

“Good,” Paul said.

“Good?” Lou asked.

“You did say you felt better when you took the rings off? Paul said.

“I’ll say,” they said scowling at each other.

“Shedding tension is always good,” he smiled, then paused. “Bodily tension usually means severe displeasure toward someone, if not outright hate.”

“To understand what your bodies are saying,” Paul continued, “think about what you’re feeling right now.” He paused. “Nod at me when you’ve got it.”

After seeing their nods, Paul said. “Let’s walk down the hall. I want you to sit down in these separate rooms to write down your thoughts.” He paused, “then write five reasons you might miss each other …if you divorce.” He paused.

“I’ll keep the rings,” he said, “and come back for you in 15 minutes.”

After Paul led them back to his office, Tom asked, “O.K., what now?”

“We’re going to have a ceremony,“ he smiled. “A ceremony when you put the rings back on.”

He paused. “Please stand beside each other.”

Once they were in place, Paul handed the smaller ring to Tom, then paused. “As you place the ring on Lou’s finger, tell her what you wrote down.”

“Lou,” Tom said, as he took her hand, “ I wrote, ‘You are so pretty. You listen to me, and talk to me, and help me. You love me. I can’t stand to lose you.’ He looked at her. “If you take this ring I promise to love you back forever.”

Lou held out her hand. “Tom,” she said softly, “I wrote ‘I love the smell of your work jacket, and the touch of your big old hands.’” She looked at him,”You make me feel so safe.” She took his hand, “If you take this ring, I will love you forever.”

He reached out.

Paul saw that they were shedding tears as they hugged each other.

“What God hath joined together, let not man put asunder,” Paul said to himself as he wiped away a tear of his own. Then he said goodbye to a couple with plans much different than those before the ceremony.

Some time later, a young woman came to Paul’s office.

“My mind says I need to get married,” Peggy said, “I’ll be thirty-five this year.” She paused. “My friends agree with my mind.”

She walked to the window and looked out onto the street.

Paul waited.

“But I’m not ready for a husband,” she sighed. “I want one someday. But not now.” She turned back toward Paul. “What should I do?”

“I can’t answer that question,” Paul smiled. “But your body can.” He took a small ring from the table.

“I want you to slip this wedding band on your finger,” he said, “then tell me how it makes you feel.”

“I don’t like it,” she said, after she had slipped the ring into place. “It’s like I can’t breathe.”

“Your heart is speaking,” Paul said.

“I like what my heart says,” she smiled as she removed the ring, and breathed a sigh.

She paused, then smiled, “It’s not time for a husband… yet.”

Some time after that, Jim, who bore the reputation of a “ladies man,” came to Paul’s office.

“I’m not been married for a long time, and I have all the female companionship I want,” he said, then looked directly at Paul. “I don’t even know why I’m here.“

“Let’s see if we can find out,” Paul smiled. “Have you heard of the ‘ring ceremony’?” Paul asked.

Jim nodded that he had.

“Lets just try this wedding band on, then. For size.”

Jim took the golden band, slipped it onto his finger, took a deep breath then looked up to his left.

“This makes me feel… better,” he said. “What do you think about that?” Then he repeated himself.

Paul smiled, “What do you think about that?”

“I think I might be time to start looking for a wife.”

Both of the men smiled; Jim left with a plan.

Sometimes the ring ceremony showed that a marriage could not be saved. Bill and Jane, for example, said they would wretch if they put their rings back on. So they thanked Paul for letting their hearts and their ring fingers confirm what they both deeply suspected, then they left to separate, and to follow through with their divorces, and felt better for doing so. A few other couples made similar decisions.

But most remained happy with their decisions. And in the end all were happier, because they listened to what their wedding ring fingers — and their hearts — said.