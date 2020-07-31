Preparing for fall armyworm management in hay and pastures

As August quickly approaches, hay producers should have fall armyworm on their radar. The fall armyworm is a common pest in grass hay and pastures and can decimate a crop overnight. To correctly identify the pest, look for caterpillars with dark heads that are usually marked with a distinct, pale, inverted “Y” on top. Typically, you will find a black stripe down each side of their body and a yellowish-gray stripe down their back. Fall armyworms come in a variety of colors including green, brown or black, which can make identification difficult.

Before managing fall armyworms, it’s helpful to understand this pest’s lifecycle. Fall armyworms are the larvae (caterpillars) of the Ash-gray moth. Like all butterflies and moths, the Ash-gray moth starts out as a caterpillar before going through metamorphosis. This moth has white wings with light gray spots. Female moths may lay up to several hundred eggs at night, which then hatch within two to four days. Development from egg to fully grown fall armyworm requires about two to three weeks. Once mature, armyworms burrow down into the soil and form pupae (the transformational stage between caterpillars and adult moth). In about 10 to 14 days, the moths emerge and the metamorphosis process is complete.

If left unchecked, fall armyworms can cause severe damage to crops. While this article concentrates on pastures and hay fields, note that fall armyworms will attack centipede and bermudagrass lawns as well. Armyworms feed just about any time, day or night, but are most active early in the morning or late in the evening. Because they are active in the morning, this is a great time to scout your fields. These caterpillars will march like an army across a field, eating plant matter along the way. They tend to start from a field edge and work their way across to adjacent farms. In severe infestations, leaves will be completely eaten with only stems left behind. This highlights the importance of scouting your fields regularly so that you can implement a control measure in a timely fashion.

When should fall armyworms be controlled? Research has shown that an average of three (medium to large) armyworms per square foot is enough to cause significant damage to

your hay crop or pasture and justifies a control measure, such as an insecticide treatment. Before spraying an insecticide, you should consider the height of your grass. If the grass is long, within a week or so of harvest, it’s usually more cost effective to mow and bale early rather than make an insecticide application. If you do choose to apply an insecticide, read the label carefully to ensure it is safe to apply on hay or pasture. There are numerous insecticide options available so choosing the right product can be a bit overwhelming. Regardless of what product you choose, be sure to abide by all label specifications, including grazing or haying restrictions!

If you have any questions concerning hay or pasture management please contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at (910) 997-8255.

Anthony Growe is the livestock and row crops agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.