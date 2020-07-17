Now is a good time for youth to learn value of service

NC Cooperative Extension 4-H stresses the “Learn by Doing” approach, which teaches youth how to gain new skills through interactive, hands on learning opportunities. This may seem a little difficult in the middle of a pandemic. However, there are still ways youth can engage in positive citizenship and community service while staying safe from COVID-19.

Isolation for youth can be hard. Small acts of kindness can lift everyone’s spirit, both receiver and giver. Parents can encourage youth to find ways to interact with and be helpful towards other people. Taking out the trash for an elderly neighbor may seem a small thing, but can be helpful and brighten someone’s day. Being a good neighbor is something we should try to do all the time, not just during a pandemic, but it is especially important now. When out in public, making eye contact or saying hello, acknowledging another person’s existence, may be small but beneficial. Adults and youth both can put this into practice. Youth can make a card for someone in a nursing home or send “snail mail” to a loved one or friend they miss. This will boost spirits on both sides of the mailbox. Even though we should distance ourselves, we shouldn’t live as if other people are invisible.

There are also ways families can help better our community. One is to help keep it clean. Many roadsides and outdoor areas have a lot of trash. Keeping safety in mind, cleaning up these areas is something that can be done while practicing social distancing. Community buildings such as churches are not currently being utilized so it’s a great time to give them a deep clean. Wiping down ceiling fans and cleaning out cupboards, doing things that aren’t done on a regular basis, or working outside keeping the yard mowed, are great ways to contribute your family’s time.

Learning how to be helpful can start at home. Many families are spending much more time at home in the pandemic, meaning there are more dishes to wash and cleaning to be done; encourage youth do their share of household chores. As a mother of two, I can assure you that kids helping with laundry and dishes or keeping their own bedroom clean is appreciated.

Being a good citizen is also important. We often forget that we live in a wonderful country and take our government and freedoms for granted. This is a Census year. Have a conversation with your family about the goal of the US Census, and make sure your household has completed the form and sends it in. Mentioning it to other families in your circle helps promote it and brings awareness of why it is important. As of June 30th, less than 50% of households in Richmond County had returned the census. Information about the census may be found at the website https://2020census.gov/.

This is also an election year. Make sure you are registered to vote if you are 18 years of age or older. Your vote matters and your vote counts. Spend some time together as a family researching local and national candidates and have discussions about their pros and cons and why you have chosen to vote for that candidate. Government voting data shows that in the 2018 election, voter turnout was 36% among voters aged 18-29; in 2014 that same age group had a voter turnout rate of just 20%. Helping youth engage in the democratic process at a young age establishes habits that last into adulthood and ensure a strong democracy into the future.

Not everyone is able to help in the same way but we can all do something to help one another during this time. No matter how big or small, acts of kindness and positive citizenship are important now and in the future. For information about Richmond County 4-H, visit Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu or contact agent, Catherine Shelley at [email protected] or by phone at (910) 417-0258.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.