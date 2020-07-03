Ground pearls are no treasure in your lawn

Growing a lush, green lawn in the Sandhills is a challenge on many levels. The low nutrient soils, the very acidic soil pH, and being three days away from a drought at any time – all contribute to considerable obstacles for those on a quest for a carpet of emerald green around their home.

Here’s one more thing to worry about, a hidden nemesis to a southern lawn: ground pearls. Trust me, ground pearls are not as nice as they sound. Contrary to what you may imagine from the name, you do not want to find them in your lawn.

Ground pearls look just as the name implies: like small, round, opalescent pearls sprinkled through the soil. They are actually an insect pest, in the category of scale insects. Scale insects include numerous species, and are usually found glued to the woody stem of a tree or shrub. Some resemble small oyster shells; others, odd, sticky white clumps, like chewed gum stuck on a twig.

Ground pearls are scale insects that live in the soil rather than on woody plants. They are considered a serious pest of warm season grasses throughout the southern United States. Like their above ground counter parts, ground pearls suck the juices out of plants, often causing yellowing patches of grass which may turn brown and die in the fall. The adult female is small, pinkish-purple, with visible forelegs and claws.

They emerge from their pearly shell in early summer, which is the most active stage of the insect, and move about in the grass. The females lay about 100 eggs, which hatch about mid-summer. The nymphs, the immature form of ground pearl, hatch and begin feeding on grass roots, soon developing their own pearly covering. There is usually one generation per year, and research has shown ground pearls move very slowly through soil over time, at about four to six inches per year through the soil, causing damage to turfgrass as they creep along.

Unfortunately, there is no chemical control effective for ground pearls. If you suspect they are causing a problem in your lawn, try digging down a few inches into the roots and soil of your lawn, looking for the small, pearl-like creatures.

Centipedegrass is most impacted by ground pearls, likely because, as a slow grower, it recovers less quickly than does bermudagrass. The best management practice should ground pearls be present, is providing optimum growing conditions for your turfgrass: correct soil pH, fertilizer, and regular watering if rainfall is insufficient.

Paige Burns Clark is the Horticulture Agent and Executive Director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.