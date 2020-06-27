Japanese maple a ‘welcome’ sight for fall

Photo courtesy of The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

If you are planning out what tree to plant this fall, an elegant choice that provides different shades of color throughout the year for your landscape is a Japanese maple. Bill and Sue Ramsey attest to the beautiful colors their tree provides in the fall. “It will change color two times in the fall,” said Bill Ramsey. It’s no wonder that in Japan, the maple is called the “autumn welcoming tree.” The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group encourages you to drive down Terry Street this month as well as in the fall to admire this stunning “autumn welcoming tree.”