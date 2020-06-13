Living in harmony with honey bees

In the thirteen years that I’ve worked as a horticulture agent in Richmond County, I’m glad to see a real shift by members of the community in appreciation for honey bees and other pollinators, with greater understanding about the importance of these creatures. Many times homeowners will comment on how few honey bees they are seeing in their gardens, and they are concerned. While honey bees are widely understood to be critically important to our ecosystem, that doesn’t mean they aren’t sometimes annoying as we go about our daily lives.

Over the years I’ve received calls from homeowners complaining of honey bees at their hummingbird feeders. Hummingbird feeders use a sugar water mixture similar to what beekeepers often feed their bees when plant nectar flow ends in spring. Hungry bees looking for nectar can be attracted to the feeders. This can be avoided with a few easy tactics that can help you live in harmony with our honey bee friends.

First, consider purchasing a “bee proof” feeder. Bee proof feeders are designed to prevent bees from accessing the nectar, while the hummingbirds with their much longer tongues have no problem. Next, ensure you are using the correct ratio of sugar to water for hummingbirds: one to four parts sugar to water. If you are measuring in cups, that would be one cup sugar to four cups water. Honey bees prefer a much stronger nectar, so beekeepers feed one to one or two to one sugar to water ratios, depending on the time of year. Use this to your advantage by setting up a “community feeder” for honey bees away from your hummingbird feeder, feeding them nectar with a one to one ratio. A shallow dish will work as a feeder, with rocks or sticks placed in the nectar to prevent bees from drowning as they feed.

Another trick is to use Vicks VapoRub, or other mentholated product, as a repellent on the hummingbird feeder. Smooth a little of the ointment around the outside of the feeder outlets (making sure none gets into the nectar). Bees hate the smell of menthol and will stay away, but it won’t bother the hummingbirds. A more long term project to support honey bees is create plantings that will provide food for honey bees throughout the year, from spring into fall. Some easy to grow plants that bloom after spring’s nectar flow include Agastache, catmint (Nepeta), milkweed (great for Monarch butterflies as well!), Aster species, Goldenrod, Echinacea, to name just a few nectar producing flowers that continue to spread the honey bee love from summer into fall. And, equally important, it’s critical to use pesticides sparingly (if at all) and always read the label for how they impact honey bees.

It takes just a little work to make our yards and gardens better for honey bees and other pollinators. When they do so much work for us, we can certainly do our best for them. Contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at 910-997-8255, or check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.

Paige Burns Clark is the executive director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.