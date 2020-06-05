Learning to be flexible as a teacher

I have been teaching for 11 and a half years and have taught at West Rockingham Elementary the whole time. I received my bachelor’s in elementary education with a minor in history from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2008.

My influence in education/teaching came from my parents who were high school teachers and now retired. My parents and the Marine Corps instilled in me the value and the importance of an education.

COVID-19 and remote teaching has created new challenges to teaching. I have learned to be flexible and adapt my teaching to fit the needs of my students no matter where they are or what the situation is at hand. It is a different ballgame teaching from home. As an elementary teacher, I worry about how I can reach all my students. The sad part is I fear I cannot and that weighs heavily on my mind. There are students who I worry about because I know they just do not have the technology to learn from home. Communication with students is probably the hardest challenge when remote teaching from home. Even with all the technology that is available out there, not everyone has access to it. I am always asking myself “what can I do to reach all my students?”

Working from home can be positive as well. I have more opportunities to research, create, and collect new resources to use for teaching now and for the coming years. Also, I have learned to be more creative when it comes to teaching remotely from home.

I have learned to be more creative and to think outside the box. I have learned to be flexible, and that it is okay to step outside of my comfort zone. Teaching remotely is not as easy as one might think. The one message I would want to express to my students would be to be kind to everyone, never quit, always work hard, and remember that there are people who care about them and their future.

First and foremost, I want to thank God! I give all my success to the Lord. When I first was notified that I was selected as the Teacher of the Year for my school I was excited but also apprehensive because I always said that I did not get into teaching for a reward or prize, but rather I teach to make a difference in a child’s life. Being recognized as the Teacher of the Year for my school nominated by my peers is such a great honor.

I want to thank my Principal, Academic Coaches, and all the teachers I work with directly and in-directly, I could not do it without their help and guidance. I also want to thank my students who I have taught over the years. You are my inspiration that motivates me to keep teaching. Finally, I need to thank my biggest champion, my wife Tammy, who has stood by my side over the years and has encouraged me and reminded me even on the worst of days why I teach.

John Schrenker is West Rockingham Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.