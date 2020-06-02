As a result of school closing due to COVID-19, Terrina Harris, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Cordova Middle School, has found that she is a quick learner and she is capable of being more adaptive, flexible and resourceful.

“I don’t know what the future holds when it comes to education after the pandemic,” she said. “I don’t know how things will ever return to the normal we have before March 13. But I do know that the skills I have found in myself as a teacher during this time have only helped me become a stronger and better educator.”

Terrina Harris’ teaching career started in 2007 as a teacher assistant at Rohanen Primary after graduating from Richmond Community College with a degree in early childhood education.

“When I was a student in school, as well as while I was attending college, I found myself paying attention to not only what was being taught, but also how my teachers actually taught the lessons,” she said. “Through these observations, I was impacted by the different relationships teachers had with their students and how this made the teacher approach teaching their material different.

To fully engage students in what you are teaching, you first have to know them as individuals by building relationships with them.”

While working at Rohanen Primary, Harris gained experience working with kindergarten, first grade, second grade and fifth-grade students. In 2011, she moved to Fairview Heights Elementary to continue her work as a teacher assistant. While at Fairview Heights, she began taking classes at UNC Pembroke to complete her bachelor’s degree. She graduated in May 2014 with a degree in sociology and continued working as a teacher assistant until 2015 where she was hired as a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Rohanen Middle School, which is now Cordova Middle School.

Since teaching in the classroom, Harris said she hasn’t looked back. After teaching sixth-grade social studies for a year, she was moved to seventh-grade social studies, which she now considers “home.”

“I not only enjoy the content that I teach in the classroom, but I love the relationships that I am able to build with my students each day.”

Harris said she felt both prepared and very unprepared for remote learning but feels that COVID-19 and remote teaching has helped strengthen her personal belief that “as an educator, we must always be flexible and quick thinkers.”

“Even though my students were set up with completing work on an online platform before remote learning started, this experience has shown me and makes me appreciate more the daily interactions I was able to have with my students,” she said. “Just seeing the students, talking to them and sharing experiences with them – while learning about each one of them and knowing that they are OK – will always be the most important part of teaching to me. I have missed that tremendously during this time of remote learning.”

One of the biggest challenges Harris has noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the worry and concern for her students as well as her own children.

But a highlight for her is realizing that they are living through history.

“My students and I are living through a moment in history that no other group of students has ever experienced,” she said. “Comparing this time and what is happening in the world currently with events and other topics my students have studied has been a true highlight. Students now have prior knowledge they never had before.”

She also enjoys seeing students who were once shy and reserved in class, blossom during their Zoom meetings. The message she wants to send to her students is that she loves them.

“I know that this isn’t the way we expected our school year to end, but I love them,” she said. “I am still their teacher even if it is remotely and I will remain their teacher for life. Our relationship will never change.

“I also want my students to know that I believed in them while they sat in my class, I believe in them in while they work remotely, and I will believe in them as they continue on with their educational paths. That will never change! I know they are capable of achieving anything they put their minds to and I will always be here cheering them on even if they don’t see me.”

Harris said she was shocked and very honored to know how highly her principal, assistant principal and colleagues thought of her teaching ability.

“This recognition means a job well done for me,” said Harris. “It provides validation for years of hard work and sacrifice in the teaching profession. This recognition proved that with God, I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”

At Cordova Middle, Harris serves as a Beta Club sponsor and she coaches the girls’ volleyball and basketball teams.

Jasmine Hager is the public information officer for Richmond County Schools.