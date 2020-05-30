Managing internal parasites in livestock

As warm season pastures green up and livestock begin grazing, owners should start thinking about internal parasite control for their animals. Based on recent weather conditions, I suspect we will see heavy parasite loads in our pastures. Gastrointestinal parasites, commonly called stomach worms, thrive and reproduce in moist, mild conditions similar to what we have experienced all winter and spring.

Before we begin trying to manage internal parasites, it’s important to understand their general life cycle. Most stomach worms can over winter in the ground or even in the animal’s digestive system. About two weeks after worm larvae hatch from their eggs in a manure pile, they climb up 2 to 3 inches onto grass blades that cattle, horses, and goats graze. When the animal ingests the larvae, they attach and feed on the stomach and intestine linings which can be damaged or irritated. This damage reduces the amount of nutrients that livestock can absorb during digestion.

Additionally, some worms are re-deposited back to the ground in manure, continuing the infectious cycle. If left unchecked, stomach worms will cause weight loss, stunted growth, anemia, and poor conception rates, while heavy infestations can even cause death. To get an idea of how heavy a worm load is, periodically examine your animals. Signs that may indicate heavy worm infestations are: thin body condition, weight loss, rough hair coat, pale or white tongue and inner eyelids, and diarrhea. If you are properly feeding your animals but they exhibit these symptoms, you may need to implement some parasite management options.

Here are some tips livestock owners can use to manage worm loads in their livestock:

• Divide up large pastures to allow for rotational grazing

• Encourage grazing above the worms by keeping pasture grass at least 3 inches high

• Reduce potential for contamination by keeping feed elevated and off the ground

• Keep water troughs and feed bunks clean to reduce worm ingestion

• Use recommended de-wormers, rotating chemistries to minimize resistance development

• Try to refrain from using worm blocks (it’s hard to measure the animal’s intake)

• Feeding copper boluses to goats may help reduce Barber Pole worm infestations

• Work with a veterinarian who is familiar with internal parasite issues in our area

If you have any questions concerning livestock, pasture or crop management please call the NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County office at (910) 997-8255. Follow us on Facebook, and check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

