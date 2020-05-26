Be the captain of your ship

Covington

After 12 years as a mental health caseworker, I wanted a change. However, I wanted to ensure that I was still working with our youth.

I subbed for three years at Ashley Chapel Educational Center to get a feel for the school atmosphere. The experience was nothing short of amazing! In 2016, I decided that it was time for me to transition to the educational arena. I started teaching at Richmond Senior High School in August of 2016. I have been teaching for four years.

Working in mental health, I collaborated with teachers, counselors and principals concerning behaviors being displayed in the school setting and how those behaviors affected my clients academically. I would learn if clients were intrinsically or extrinsically motivated. Many of them were extrinsically motivated and I would use this to my advantage to get them to improve their grades.

Rewards would be taking them out to eat, giving them a gift card or taking them bowling. Once they improved their grades, I was able to show them how smart they are and with hard work they can accomplish anything. I loved being able to do that with my kids. I figured if I could encourage kids to apply themselves, even if only for a reward, then at some point, they would see the potential they have.

COVID-19 and remote teaching have changed my perspective on teaching. While technology was well integrated in my British Literature course, I feel that all K-12 students would benefit tremendously from integrating technology in subject courses. Having technology during this difficult time has made connecting with my students easy. I also discovered that many of our students lack life skills for the future.

Within our grade level, we decided to integrate a life skill (technology use, decision making, formulating an opinion, problem-solving skills, and effective communication) in our lesson plans each week. Surprisingly, many students needed these skills and provided insightful feedback for the continuation of these skills for future seniors.

Some of the challenges I have faced during the school closure is staying away from my students while they were in a crisis. I am accustomed to being hands-on and not being able to physically be there to assist them was extremely hard for me. It was also challenging to hear the students verbalize their fears and concerns with little to no hope for their future.

However, the highlights of this school closure were making videos to send to all my students each week and hearing and/or reading their reactions to my silly antics. It made me smile to know that I was able to make them smile for a few minutes. Other highlights included hearing the wonderful things that colleagues were doing to connect with their students and participating in weekly videos with colleagues to share with our students.

One thing that I learned about myself during this remote teaching is that I love being in a classroom with all my students. I worry more about my students when I cannot see them.

I use my academic journey to motivate and connect with my students. Growing up, I did not do well in school. I had a heart disease and missed a lot of days from elementary and middle school. I was so far behind academically; I could not process anything being taught. I had an awesome teacher in fifth grade who tutored me in the afternoons. Before the end of fifth grade, I got my first A. This motivated me intrinsically to strive for academic success.

I was doing well academically and then I got pregnant. I had my first baby two weeks before my twelfth-grade year. Friends and some family members said that I would never amount to anything in life. But my mother kept me encouraged to graduate and to go to college. I stress with my students each semester that it does not matter what they did in the past. It is the past. Use it as a learning tool. It does not matter what a situation looks like today. Take each day, each opportunity to reflect and grow. Be the captain of their ship. Only they can control their destination.

It was an ineffable moment when I learned that I was RSHS Teacher of the Year. I think I just sat for a few seconds with my mouth agape. It has been a week since I learned that I am RSHS teacher of the year. I am still humbled and honored. This recognition means that I must continue to evolve as an educator. I have learned so much since I started my journey at RSHS. I know the skills I have learned will help catapult my career as an educator, and for that, I am truly grateful!

Tiffany Covington is the Richmond Senior High School 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.