4-Her’s Poultry Show goes virtual

Richmond County 4-H tried a new thing this week. For the first time in its 100 plus year history, youth from our area participated in a virtual poultry show. Each February and March, embryology takes place in every 2nd grade classroom in the county and hundreds of baby chicks are born. 4-H’ers then volunteer to take care of these birds in a project that culminates in May with a poultry show. This year, the chicks had hatched and been distributed to families when we learned about the shutdowns associated with COVID-19.

One option we had was to cancel the project altogether, though that option was ruled out quickly. Livestock and Row Crop Agent Anthony Growe and I agreed that the show must go on! We had to let these kids have something to look forward to and something to work on other than remote learning. One of the tangible products of the of the poultry show experience is a project record book. Throughout the two month obligation, youth learn all about chicken anatomy, the meat industry, diseases, etc. Several hours are put into the research and scrapbook components of the project record book.

The show is broken into two main parts. The first part is showmanship. The focus of showmanship is the 4-H’er. The judge asks the contestant several questions about the youth’s bird which they should be able to answer through their work on the project record book. The youth also gets the opportunity to impress the judge with the way they handle their bird. In showmanship, the chicken should be calm and used to being handled. This shows who spent time holding their bird and practiced showing their bird before the actual show.

The next part of the show is breed class. The focus here is more on the chicken rather than the youth. The judge will select the bird that is the healthiest and most like its breed type. The bird should be clean and well presented. In this part of the show the judge may ask the youth questions that are very specific to that breed of chicken.

The Zoom platform was used to conduct the show this year. 4-H’ers and their parents set up a show area at their home and used their smart phone, tablet, or computer to be seen by and communicate with the judge. Our judge this year was Lauren Greene, the poultry area specialist for Extension in the west district. Though certainly not an ideal situation compared to a live, in-person show, the virtual show went smoothly and youth in our county were still able to have the experience of showing their birds and having their hard work recognized. Please visit our 4-H facebook page to see who participated. Sponsors for this year’s event include Richmond County United Way, Farm Bureau, and Tractor Supply.

To learn how your child can participate in future 4-H events, please contact me, Catherine Shelley at 910-417-0258 or [email protected] For more information about 4-H and virtual summer opportunities you can like us on Facebook.com/RichmondCounty4H, NorthCarolina4H, or visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.