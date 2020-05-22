Graduation goes off with ‘Raider Magic’

Who would have thought that the very group of children that were born during the months before and after a national crisis would also be graduating in one as well. Most of the senior class of 2020 was born in 2001-2002 around the time of 9/11/2001 when our country faced a tragedy unlike ever before, just as we have currently been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. As Principal Jim Butler said, it might be safe to say we should all be cautious every 18 years.

Over the past two days, I had the absolute privilege of witnessing a once in a lifetime event: a Corona-friendly high school graduation ceremony, the first of many formal celebrations for the class of 2020 at Richmond Senior High School. While no one can argue the fact that this senior class has certainly been robbed of the traditional celebrations due to the pandemic, they have also been granted experiences that may be replicated in the future (as our new norm), but have never been done before. Never before has a graduating class had multiple “Friday night lights” shows, a virtual graduation video, a private socially distant graduation ceremony, individualized signs with their names and pictures on them, and, most importantly, never before has a senior class inspired the adaptation, collaboration, dedication, innovation, and unity that has spawned from the class of 2020.

School nurses welcomed parents with a concealed smile (by the mask) and a non-touch forehead thermometer. Several new and veteran teachers manned stations for parents and graduates as they circulated through the checkpoints in the gym. Assistant Principal Wendy Wallace and Secretary Melissa Coulthard kept a running list of the homerooms and total count of attendees. Assistant Principals Alan Parker and Rob Ransom greeted the graduates and their guests as they helped direct them through the process.

Watching the teachers, staff, and administrators of Richmond Senior High prepare for and carry out this two day ceremony was definitely an experience of a lifetime. Hearing Assistant Principal Jacque Gregory announce almost 400 names and Principal Jim Butler personally inform every student that this ceremony was not the end and that he will see them again on June 12 when they will receive their diplomas and personalized sign at a final graduation celebration, further evidenced the famous Raider Magic that extends well beyond football season.

Unfortunately, the initial excitement and recognition the much-deserving administration and staff of RSHS received has now been somewhat tarnished with the corona positive guest that attended on the second day of the ceremonies. While the health and safety of everyone is always first and foremost and the severity of the situation is certainly acknowledged, let’s not let it diminish the amazing efforts of those involved in this memorial event for both graduates and their guests. Not only did they go to great lengths to orchestrate this special ceremony, they also put extreme consideration into the logistics of carrying it out while still adhering to safety guidelines and social distancing practices. And, yes, there was a person there that later received a positive diagnosis, which can be scary to all in attendance, but those special moments have now been saved forever on personal phones by Richmond County Schools Public Relations Officer Jasmine Hager, the two other photographers, and the virtual graduation video that I had the pleasure of helping Robbie Singletary with by typing the names of the students as they walked across the stage. No, we do not know how long this will last or if this will be our new normal, but, if it is our new normal, we have beautiful photos and start to finish video of this historic graduation day.

As Dr. Wendy Jordan said in a previous letter she wrote to the seniors, this class has always been special and she recounted numerous examples to evidence this. In agreement with Dr. Jordan, but differing in examples, I too know this class is special — possibly too special — to have the traditional ceremony. Or perhaps, so special that they are the ones going into secondary education, the military, or workforce. And they are our “tech” babies: the ones who school us all on how to navigate our phones and computers and any other electronics. Maybe this experience will provide them with even more clarity as to their life dreams, purpose, and, most importantly, how they are going to continue being the trailblazing, fiercely passionate, brilliant group in whatever way our lives will be like until the pandemic is no more.

Thank you Richmond Senior High School administrators, nurses, teachers, staff, and everyone else who came every morning happy and eager to celebrate with the Class of 2020. Thank you all, adults and students, for the resilience you have shown throughout these uncertain times. As Mr. Butler told the students, this is not all, we will see you again. We, too, know that we will see these seniors again on June 12 for a “finishing start” as they finish this chapter and begin their next. And again, we know we will see them sooner rather than later, as they will continue to shine in whatever plans they have made post-high school. They have navigated the toughest, most uncharted, unpredictable waters, yet they have continued to shine with sheer determination and perseverance.

To our favorite and first ever quarantined graduates, always remember this African proverb: “Smooth seas do not make skilled sailors, it’s the hard knocks in life that soften out our rough edges, and shape us into something more refined and resilient.”

Meghann Lambeth is the executive director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority.