Teaching from Home: Lora Kelley

Subsequent to graduating from Wallace High School in Marlboro County in 1984, my love for teaching was nurtured at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. After obtaining a degree in elementary education, the Mineral Springs community in Ellerbe, welcomed me with open arms. And for nearly 32 wonderful years, I have cherished MSE as my “loving home away from home.”

For as long as I can remember, I felt that I was placed on this earth to teach in one capacity or another. One of my earliest and fondest memory is reading to my Mom’s daycare toddlers. I guess you can say I was facilitating small reading groups as early as five years of age. Since then, I have grown to understand how important education is in such an ever-changing world. Therefore, I try to inspire all my students daily to build upon their strengths to shape positive learning habits that will benefit them as global citizens.

Although I had this innate desire to teach, my French teacher Mrs. Byrd, fanned the fuel that ignited me to pursue a career in education with her opening statement on the first day of school. The statement was so simple! She looked across the class making sure to make eye contact with each of us, and she said, “I will teach you French.” At that moment, I felt as if I could do anything! She did not notice that I had on hand-me-down clothes on the first day of school. She did not notice that I did not have school supplies. I could not tell if she knew that my family had fallen on hard times and we did not have a place to call home. Instead, she saw ME! And as a teacher, I have tried to build relationships with my students to nurture their strengths to meet their needs by looking beyond their faults or shortcomings.

Nurturing relationships with my students has been challenging lately due to COVID-19, but not impossible. I found that the social-emotional side of my students must be prominent in regard to remote learning. As we all know, our students come from diverse backgrounds and may need different motivations for participating in learning, behaving positively, feeling safe, and performing academically. Those needs are difficult to meet remotely. But, there is a shimmer of light. If we built positive relationships before COVID-19, students/parents are more likely to find a way to engage with a continued zeal for learning while doing it remotely.

Although teaching from home has its challenges, teaching remotely has sparked a creative fire for using technology to capture and keep my students’ attention that I had not truly embraced before this time. I have even created a character by the name of “Shirley B. Shirley” that reads to my students on my YouTube channel (YES, my YouTube channel). And, I recently joined Facebook nation in order to stay abreast of topics on our school’s Facebook page. I enjoy recording comical reading video lessons, and I look forward to engaging my students in fun, unique ways via Zoom. I am certainly operating out of my comfort zone and loving every minute of it!

During this stay at home order, I have learned that human interaction is important. However, I also learned that technology is my friend. There seems to be infinite ways to use technology to help students continue to grow. Normally, my drama students put on an “End-of-Year” play performed for the tested grades highlighting reading. With technology mixed with a little creativity, the show might go on!

But until we meet again, I would like for my students to think about a quote from Brian Herbert: The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice. During times like this, the last line of his quote is so important. Choose to keep learning and positioning yourselves to be strong, well-rounded global citizens.

I am both humbled and happy to be recognized as Teacher of the Year at Mineral Springs. To be honest, any of our teachers could have received this recognition, and it would have been well deserved. The guidance that my colleagues and I have been blessed to have over the years has been amazing regarding our growth and teaching expectations. Initially, I thought what could they possibly see in me to even consider me TOY. Nevertheless, I hope to continue to earn the respect of my MSE family by serving as a voice for education and a role model for my students by having their best interest always in my heart and mind.

Lora Kelley is Mineral Springs Elementary’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.