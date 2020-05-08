Replenishing soil nutrients in hay fields

As many producers in the region gear up to make their first cutting of hay, we need to be thinking about some fertility management practices for our hay fields.

Several times last year, I received calls about thinning or patchy stands of bermudagrass in hay fields. In all cases, there was no animal waste (such chicken litter) being used as a fertilizer source. After further discussion, I found producers with these issues were using nitrogen-only fertilizer sources such as a 30 percent liquid nitrogen or granular 34-0-0. After submitting soil samples and looking over the reports, the potassium (potash) indices for all fields were below 25 compared to our target level of 75. I concluded fields were experiencing decline due to inadequate potassium levels.

It’s important to understand that when we cut and bale a hay crop or even bag grass clippings when mowing our lawn, we are removing nutrients from soil. To maintain a healthy stand of grass, the nutrients must be replaced through fertilization. Let’s look at an example: one ton of dry bermudagrass hay will remove roughly 50 pounds of potassium and nitrogen, and about 12 pounds of phosphorus, so over time soil can become severely deficient in the nutrients if they are not replenished.

This situation highlights the importance of managing soil nutrient levels by applying the recommended amounts calculated from a soil test report. Typically, the recommended amount of potassium is put out with phosphorus in the spring but if levels are low it’s best to apply it as soon as possible. Keep in mind, in addition to crop removal of nutrients, nitrogen and potassium are readily lost to the soil in other ways, such as leaching.

For nitrogen, it is best to make two to three split applications of the total recommended rate rather than the entire amount at one time. This is because nitrogen readily leaches or even turns into a gas, and is lost to the crop. For example, if your soil report recommendation is 180 pounds of nitrogen per acre then you would apply 60 pounds 3 times throughout the growing season.

The first nitrogen application should be made mid to late April and the other 2 applications after the first and second cutting. For the producers who use poultry litter as a fertilizer source, North Carolina State University recommends applying half in late March and the other in July. When using poultry litter, you need to know the nutrient levels in order to apply the correct amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to your bermudagrass fields. Obtaining a waste analysis report of the litter will allow you to calculate how many tons or loads to apply to a field. A sample of the litter can be submitted to the NCDA and analyzed for a fee of eight dollars. Like synthetic fertilizers, over-application of poultry litter can lead to nitrate leaching into groundwater which is harmful to the environment.

Having your soil tested for nutrient recommendations, obtaining a waste analysis report and proper spreader calibration are good practices to minimize the environmental impact from applying fertilizers. If you have any questions concerning hay management or soil testing please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255. Follow us on Facebook and check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

File photo If you have any questions concerning hay management or soil testing please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255. Follow us on Facebook and check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Hay-baling.jpgFile photo If you have any questions concerning hay management or soil testing please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255. Follow us on Facebook and check out our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.