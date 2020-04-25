Rockingham Farmers Market to open next Saturday

The Rockingham Farmers Market at Harrington Square will open for the 2020 season on Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Farmers Markets around the country have seen a wave of support from customers recently, as people are newly aware of the potential fragility of our food system due to the novel coronavirus and it’s impact on supply lines, labor availability, and where our food is produced. At times recently, some grocery stores have had shortages of different products, including produce and meats. At least in this country, many people have never before experienced a shortage of product in a grocery store in their lives.

Farmers Markets are rising to the occasion and opening for business, while also being responsive to the concerns of possible risks of COVID 19. The Rockingham Farmers Market will be following guidelines established through the work and research of North Carolina State University and USDA, which will keep both farmers and vendors, as well as customers, as safe as possible. Research has shown that there is no evidence of transmission of the virus through food, including produce; COVID 19 is not a food safety concern.

However, whenever people are gathered, such as at a grocery store, there should be precautions in place. Things will look a little different at the farmers’ market this year than in the past. First, the market will have plenty of hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer, and gloves available for both vendors and customers. Social distancing, with the help of personal space markers on the ground, will be reinforced. We are encouraging both vendors and customers to wear masks. Shopping will be a little different too. Instead of having produce or other for sale items front and center to be handled and sorted through, produce will be pre-packaged and priced in units that don’t require handling to weigh, and items will be priced to the nearest dollar to limit the need to exchange coins.

A second Rockingham market site will be opening on Tuesday, June 2, in front of the Department of Social Services on Caroline Street in Rockingham. This market will occur every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. So, starting in June, there will be two opportunities to shop local produce and other products at the Rockingham Farmers’ Market. As the market opens, strawberries, radishes, and lettuce, to name just a few items, will be available. There may even be beet greens.

Did you know that beet greens are considered a powerhouse, nutrient packed, vegetable, full of vitamins and anti-oxidants? Research from the Mayo clinic finds that supplements and pills cannot replicate the nutritional value found in eating fruits and vegetables. Eating the whole food provides greater nutrition, including needed micronutrients not found in supplements. Fruits and vegetables are good sources of antioxidants, which protect from cell damage that may result in cancer.

There are many reasons to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, and when possible, buy them from your local farmer. Hope to see you at the Farmers Market starting Saturday, May 2, at Harrington Square in Rockingham. Follow Rockingham Farmers’ Market on Facebook for up to date information.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Paige-Burns-color-Extension-agent_ne201932021232311.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Farmers-Market.jpg

Paige Burns Clark Extension At Your Service

Paige Burns Clark is director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.

Paige Burns Clark is director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.