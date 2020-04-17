Always look for the silver lining

It’s Stress Awareness/Management month, huh? With all that is going on around us with this pandemic and all, I don’t know about you, but I have never been more “aware” of my stress than I am now! The key is finding healthy ways to manage, avoid and control stressful situations. The most beneficial approach to managing stress over the years and especially now, for me, has been to always look for the good in all situations, in other words: find the silver lining. Being able to do so allows us to have a positive, more hopeful spirit. A positive spirit exudes good vibes, it’s contagious and makes others want to be around you. Throughout life, this has been my secret weapon to managing my stress level. I’ve had to practice this approach more than ever, lately!

Working at the high school as a counselor, I hear all kinds of unfortunate stories from my students. I always encourage them to try not to dwell on the negative. None of our lives are perfect. Although it may be more difficult for some than others, you gotta find the silver lining! Your boyfriend/girlfriend broke up with you? Enjoy your new found freedom, make new friends, go out with that person that’s always complimenting you! Didn’t get into the college you really wanted to attend? Maybe that’s not where God intended for you to be, right now. He has better in store for you. We are always exactly where He wants us to be. Trust the process! He’s either setting us up for a blessing or a lesson. Through it all, look hard for the silver lining. You’ll be amazed what a relief this approach will have on your stress and anxiety.

Many of you, like myself, are working from home due to COVID-19. These are frightening, stressful and uncertain times. We must be mindful of the control the media and social networks have on your psyche and well being. If we allow them, they can cause an enormous amount of unnecessary stress. I make an effort to watch the news at a minimum and disconnect from social media as much as possible. Many of us also have the new responsibility of homeschooling our children, as well. This has been a dream come true, for me! I have always wanted to home school my kids. I just couldn’t figure out how to do it and still be able to pay my bills. I love that I get to teach my kids some things that are important to my family and my culture. Too often, we rely on the school systems to teach our kids everything.

We should be our children’s first teacher and it is our responsibility and purpose in life, as parents, to prepare them to be successful adults. I’ve enjoyed this time with my children. I’ve enjoyed getting to know them better from an educational perspective. I’ve gained a new respect for their differing learning styles and I understand their strengths and weaknesses more. The time spent teaching them how to count money, introducing them to art and jazz, praying with them, taking walks through the neighborhood, baking, playing backyard basketball games, and board games have created priceless moments I will cherish forever. They have also served as healthy ways to channel my nervous energy. I don’t have the excuse of being mentally and physically exhausted from work, preventing me from spending quality time with my children. This time with my kids is definitely the silver lining I’m most thankful for!

By doing things I usually don’t have the time nor energy to do, I’ve been able to manage my stress and anxiety more effectively. I’ve read more books, read my Bible more, watched documentaries, had time to think about and plan my future…my goals. I’ve had time to sit on the front porch and converse with my Mama, while watching my boys play football and fly kites. I’ve had time to visit with my loved ones…social distancing of course. The boys and I have made hand sanitizer and gifted it to our “essential” loved ones. I’ve decluttered my house, folded “some” laundry and worked on home projects I’ve put off for so long. So, even though we are living through one of the most stressful times of our lifetime, it’s important that we remain grateful, protect our spirit and continue to count our blessings. As life goes on, we will continue to face turmoil, stress and strife. I implore you, no matter how hard things get: be the light, spread the good news and always look for the silver lining!

Nikki Wells Contributor

Nikki Wells is a counselor at Richmond Senior High School.

