With 4-H, the “H” is for Health

Richmond County 4-H is a youth development program designed to help kids between the ages of 5 and 18 lead positive, productive, and fulfilling lives. Through afterschool programs, clubs, school enrichment, service projects, leadership retreats, summer programs, and now virtual platforms, 4-H teaches life skills and provides opportunities to succeed and gain new experiences. At each 4-H event, a pledge that describes each of the 4-Hs is recited. If you recall, in previous articles I explained the meaning of “Hs” Hands, Head, and Heart. The fourth and final “H” we will focus on today is Health; “I pledge my Health to better living.”

Now, maybe more than ever, our health is important to us and to those around us. We should consider all aspects of our health including our mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. The following will address these three pieces of your health puzzle and how to pledge yourself to better living.

Is everything you do on a daily basis drastically different from this time a month ago? School is different, jobs are different, no soccer practice, no piano lesson. These are things we don’t have control over though. For better living, it is important to focus on the part of our routine we can control. Start by choosing healthy sleep habits. If going to bed at 9 p.m. and waking at 6 a.m. worked for you before, keep doing it. You may not have a reason to get up at 6 a.m. anymore, but keeping something in life consistent and in your control may be helpful. Maybe waking at 8 a.m. is better for you. Whatever time is best for you (and your family), keep it consistent. Other daily routines such as meal times, school times, and work from home times, should be developed. Finding a consistent pattern will keep your internal clock happy. Adding physical activity can make you feel better and reduce your stress level. If your gym is temporarily closed, no worries. Focus on what you do have control over. Can you do a workout video at home? Take your dog for a walk, ride your bike, jump with your kids on the trampoline, or practice yoga. Finding and keeping a happy routine is key to better living.

When was the last time you set a goal for yourself? Probably New Year’s Eve. Did you stick to your plan? If you didn’t, you’re not alone. Setting a goal can be simple and should always be realistic. What’s the title of that book your friend suggested reading that you never got around to? Maybe you have the time now. Mad at yourself for eating that milkshake? Start food habits at the store. When shopping, switch apples for your favorite junk food for snack. Small but achievable goals can provide big successes. Want to lose 40 pounds? It takes a really dedicated person to do that but perhaps 10 pounds is more realistic. Set goals for yourself but keep the focus on things you can control and stick to the plan.

Lastly, consider communication. Communication with yourself, (that voice inside your head), can set your mood. Are you feeling down, worried, fearful, etc.? You are in charge of your own mindset. If negative news is too much, consider watching something else. Read a feel-good book, watch a feel-good movie, and make your mind up to be more content. Communication is also how we connect with others. Missing family or friends? A phone call or written letter can be good for both parties. Small gestures mean so much. Call a trusted person and share your feelings, both good and bad. Communication is key to staying connected and feeling a sense of belonging.

Pledging your health to better living can mean a wide variety of things, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Whether you concentrate on your mental, emotional, or physical health, being realistic and focusing on that which you have control over is vital. To help stay connected, check out our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu, and like us on Facebook, a platform where various activities and videos are posted daily, or call Catherine Shelley, Richmond County 4-H Agent, 910.417.0258, to learn about other 4-H options such as virtual club meetings and presentations. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay home!