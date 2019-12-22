The Enduring Spirit of Christmas: A story of early 20th century Richmond County

The following is a story of Christmas in Richmond County in 1917, as told by John Hutchinson. It has been lightly edited from its original form.

“The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away,” they say. Sometimes, though, this is reversed. When life takes something away, it may offer something back, so long as you know where to look for it.

The latter is how life played out in Rockingham in the late fall of 1917.

As November rolled into December and Christmas Day approached, the Christmas spirit still felt far away. You could blame that on the Great War in Europe, and you would be right. Young Richmond County men had already reached the battlefront in France, with more heading over all the time. Nothing creates gloom and worry quite like sending a son, brother or grandson off to war.

The county’s 55 living Confederate veterans understood. Although elderly and gray-headed, they knew the worst of war. As the local Pension Board paid them their annual veteran’s stipend of $45 apiece that December, those old Confederates had plenty they could share with the 2,243 local young men called by the County’s Exemption Board, as the Draft Board was officially known. Each day, 115 potential soldiers filled out draft cards with personal details of name, age, height, weight, and reason for exemption from military service, if any.

The Rockingham Post-Dispatch understood, too. “Much of the earth will know little of joy,” it said, as Christmas Day approached. “Upon all the world the sun shines just as bright as of old, but its luster is dimmed by the shedded blood of war-soaked Europe. Let us be joyful, but mingle that joy with compassion for the stricken ones of other lands, to whom this special season of ‘Peace on Earth, Good Will to Man,’ is but a mockery.”

Tenth and eleventh grade girls — public schools didn’t have a twelfth grade yet — made a service flag to honor the Rockingham High graduates who had already enrolled in service. A red flag, it was, with a blue center and a star for each of the local boys already in the military.

Unable to think beyond America’s role in the European War, the paper collected the names and addresses of all local soldiers, hoping that each one would receive Christmas letters from home.

The weather didn’t help to lift glum spirits, either. A December 4th windstorm damaged a few things across town, and blew down the courthouse flue. Rain came a few days afterwards, followed by plummeting temperatures. When locals awoke Sunday, December 9, the mercury sat at a frigid 22 degrees. Monday morning was five degrees colder. Tuesday morning was just 14 degrees, impossibility cold for Southern fall weather.

And that’s when things turned, making the Christmas season of 1917 one of the most memorable the town would ever know.

In the early darkness of Tuesday night, December 11, snow began to fall. When the county awoke Wednesday morning, a full five inches of beautiful snow covered the earth. It stayed cold for several days more. So cold, in fact, the pond alongside Rockingham’s train depot froze to a depth of four inches, thick enough to support the weight of a two-hundred-pound person. With the weight of war hanging over them, townsfolk trudged through the snow to ice skate together on the pond.

The cold temperatures kept Rockingham a winter wonderland for almost a week more before the snow finally turned to slush the next Monday. By Friday, December 22, it had all melted away.

That left just two shopping days until Christmas: Saturday and Monday, because all stores were closed Sundays. People poured into Rockingham. “The streets were crowded with Christmas shoppers,” the paper said, much relieved.

The Yadkin River Power Company urged men to buy electric appliances for their wives which, I have to think, was a more popular suggestion in 1917 than in 2017. Other stores had better ideas: Fox Drug Store suggested men buy candy in holiday boxes for their sweethearts, while both Helms & Co. and J.D. Cameron advertised their lines of Christmas jewelry.

The Long Furniture store suggested men might like an armchair. Several others advertised clothes. The Dockery-McNair Clothing Co. felt a fifty-cent necktie might be perfect. Or, perhaps, a pair of auto gloves.

Anyone looking for a high-ticket item could buy a Hudson Super-Six automobile from W. Coney Steele, the Hudson dealer. The Ford Dealer offered a $695 sedan for Christmas. Meanwhile, the music enthusiast could buy a gramophone from W.E. McNair for a mere $350 — a record player for half the cost of a car.

J.E. Haywood noted, “the war spirit pervades everything,” and suggested gifting young boys an erector set so they might build a battleship at home. For young men in the military, Fox Drug Store suggested air cushion pillows, folding wash basins, or military brushes.

The paper urged people not to forget “the little children at our doors, remembering that it takes very little to make them happy…All who know of children who would not otherwise be remembered by Santa Claus are requested to leave their names with Mr. W.W. King, at Watson-King Co., or Mr. C. C. Taylor, at Everett Hardware Co.”

Christmas Eve came Monday night, and, just at dark, the community gathered for a Christmas service on the courthouse square. A large holly was draped with a real novelty: colored electric lights. The Pee Dee Cornet Band performed seasonal music. People placed packages of fruit, cookies, groceries and flour under the tree, all to go to the most needy of the town’s citizens. A couple of blocks away, the Baptists held a service as well, in a packed sanctuary.

Christmas Day dawned warm and fair, which allowed the men and women of Rockingham to deliver donated food and toys to the indigent. Many also, attended the 10:30 a.m. service at the Episcopal Church. And, for a few lucky families, their soldiers made it home on one last furlough, before heading off to fight in Europe.

Then, at dusk, the weather turned again. A drizzle began and, by the next morning, snow flurries returned, falling fast and furious. This time, the cold would remain through the remainder of winter, and 1917-1918 would be known as “The Big Freeze” in some parts of North Carolina, the coldest winter in six decades.

Long before the cold snap broke, “No, there has been no depletion in the ranks of those who make cold weather colder by warmly remarking, ‘Is it cold enough for you?’”

For that one day, Christmas of 1917, citizens found the joys of winter, Christmas, giving and thankfulness even in a time of war.

