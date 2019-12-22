Ghosts of Christmases Past

Contributed photo | Pictured is Weldon Waters Sr., father of Scott Waters. Contributed photo | Pictured is Weldon Waters Sr., father of Scott Waters. Contributed photo | Ellen Brannick in center in her grandmother’s flannel gown with her older brother, Clair Vander Schaaf, and her younger brother, Greg Brannick, on Dec. 11 1959. Contributed photo | Ellen Brannick in center in her grandmother’s flannel gown with her older brother, Clair Vander Schaaf, and her younger brother, Greg Brannick, on Dec. 11 1959.

Richmond County residents describe Christmas moments and traditions that have defined their experience of the holiday.

Ellyn Brannick

The following was transcribed from a conversation with Ellyn Brannick.

When I was a baby on up to a teenager every year my (maternal) grandmother would knit me a Miss Daisy flannel night gown. Not too many kids get something like that. Every year I would look forward to what colors and what patterns she would put on it — flowers or teddy bears or whatever. My grandma loved me, and I would wear her gowns all through the cold weather, they were too thick to wear most of the year.

I don’t have any of them anymore, I either wore them out or out grew them. She died 25 years ago now. I think she knitted the gowns for me because she was dirt poor so she couldn’t afford to buy a store-made one. She only made it through the 2nd grade in school. She was widowed five times. Part of what made the gowns so notable was that we did not have a huge relationship. She lived far away. Every year visit mom’s side of family in august, that was how I had touch with her. Because of that she wouldn’t have been able to make a fitted dress because I was growing so much between each time she saw me.

Dennis Holloway

The following was written by Dennis Holloway, and has been lightly edited.

“First Christmas as a Christian”

In years past, the rituals of Christmas were all about me. I would look forward to see what I would get under a spruce Christmas tree — oh I would see that our kids and my wife would also get a present — but deep down I was thinking about what I would be getting.

One Wednesday night that all changed, when I professed my sins and received God’s love into my heart. My thoughts were not about presents and making my self happy, it was about the true meaning of Christmas: a ritual to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior and also putting myself below others.

Losing the pride that had made me think of myself first, and ask how I could make someone else’s Christmas much better.

Christmas has become too commercial and it’s all about the money. In the book of Matthew, God tells us to Love the Lord thy God with all our hearts, soul and mind and to love thy neighbor as thy self.

I just feel so blessed that I found Jesus and he changed my heart so that I realize it truly is better to give than to receive.

Scott Waters

The following was transcribed from a conversation with Scott Waters.

One of the Christmas traditions I do started in 2004. My dad was dying of lung cancer at the time and I carried him up to the Hamlet Public Library to see the Christmas tree lighting. We got to see it together and the next Christmas we didn’t have him. Now we keep the tradition going, just me and mom every year. I always remember my dad during that time, it’s hard, but going to see the tree lighting brings up the memory of him enjoying that.

Another thing we do as a family is we get together the weekend before Christmas with our extended family and have turkey and all that to spend quality time, eat and fellowship. Then on Christmas we can not be rushed to get anywhere and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. We go Christmas caroling with the church, Marks Creek Presbyterian, I look forward to doing that. We sing at Hospice Haven, Marks Creek Presbyterian. Then we come back and have cookies at the house.

Merrie Dawkins

The following was transcribed from a conversation with Merrie Dawkins.

When I was 4 years old, I was only red head that I knew of, whether in my family, neighborhood, church — anyone I knew. Then “I Love Lucy” came into being. Although it was in black and white I knew she was a red head, but it she had dyed it that color. She was beautiful funny and smart, everybody loved Lucy! I really identified with her and when she got pregnant on T.V. they made Little Ricky dolls (her real child was a girl, but the character’s child’s name was Little Ricky).

I wanted that doll more than I’d wanted anything I’d wanted in my whole life. I wrote letters, I told Santa every time I saw him. Apparently they were hard to find. My parents said I needed to pick out something else because Santa may not be able to get him. I said, “No, I told Santa and I know he will get it for me.” On Christmas morning I went running into our living room and there, sitting under the Christmas tree, was my Little Ricky. He had on yellow onesie on and my aunt made a sweater and a cap for him. I just loved him. Everywhere I went you could hardly get him away from me. It was the most beautiful, wonderful gift that this little girl could’ve gotten.

I found out later that my parents searched all over the southeast to find a store with Little Ricky. There was no internet or social media back then so you just had to put it out there. There was one in Wilmington and he somehow got to me. I still have him, that’s over 60 years ago so that is how special he was, and still is, to me. My daughter and granddaughter both played with him.

My Little Ricky doll, which was the size of a real baby, play baby Jesus in the Hamlet Christmas Parade for two or three years. The magic of him has not worn off.

Rob Ransom

The following was transcribed from a conversation with Rob Ransom.

For my family, when I was a kid, Christmas was just about spending time with the family. On Christmas Eve we would all get together at my grandparents house and exchange gifts and have a nice meal. Now we get together at my parents house, about 10 in the family who all live in Richmond County and read the Christmas Story as told in the Bible as a reminder of the season. We usually eat oyster stew, I know that sounds a little different, but my mom usually fixes a pot of that and we make fresh ham, make ham sandwiches and finger food, different cakes.

We’ve been making oyster stew since my granddad started doing it when I was a boy so it’s been going on for about 40 years now. My kids don’t even like oysters, neither do my niece and nephew, but we still do it. There’s always that risk of food poisoning but my mom’s a pretty good cook.

We always watch the Ken Burns baseball documentaries on Christmas afternoon. We just put that on and let it roll through. We start at the beginning and let it roll for as long as we can stay awake. We’ve been doing that for years.

Douglas Smith

The following was written by Douglas Smith.

“What a dump!” That old Bette Davis line could have been repeated by many an American GI upon seeing the Army’s training center at Hohenfels, West Germany in the 1960s and ’70s era. A muddy motor pool, outdoor privies, and a Godforsaken ammo dump — miles away — that would require GIs like me to walk pre-dawn guard posts on frosty Bavarian mornings.

Training tours there were, typically, 14 to 30 days. My outfit, participating in operation “Brigade ‘75” from Fort Hood, was ticketed for six months. Including Christmas, 1975. Ho, Ho, Ho, and Merry Christmas! Shortly before Christmas — shaping up as pretty bleak — guys in the battalion were offered the chance to spend the holiday with local German families. Just show me where to sign! Incredibly, less than a dozen took advantage.

The Haberl family from Neumarkt, some 40 minutes away, picked me up about mid-afternoon of Christmas Eve. That evening I enjoyed a traditional Christkindlmarkt (“Christmas market”) with the Haberls near Nuremburg’s Frauenkirche (“Church of our Lady”), most of which survived World War II bombing. The hot mulled wine there hit the spot on a chilly evening.

Back in Neumarkt, a widowed neighbor and her son, a young Catholic priest, invited us over for a private Christmas Mass. Chatting religion with the young priest, who had never visited the U.S., I mentioned I was (at the time) a southern Baptist. He politely, but earnestly, inquired whether I had ever spoken in “tongues” or handled snakes. I’m sure the Rev. Carl Lewis, back home, would have gotten a chuckle. Thinking I was thus proscribed from the traditional wine, the priest offered me an orange drink during the Mass. “Um, I’m not THAT southern of a Baptist, Father!” was a thought I kept to myself.

The Haberl home was cozy, but offered plenty of room. What a treat watching the Christmas Day snowfall from a large picture window overlooking their woodsy backyard! Not those wispy, wimpy flakes, either, but the big, fat variety — and lots of them. I enjoyed watching their daughter Caroline, 16, and son Hubert, 11, excitedly tear open gifts. Caroline’s English skills helped bridge our language barrier.

Momma Haberl served roast goose, red cabbage, and other trimmings for dinner. As sure as ol’ St. Nick it beat the mess hall! Caroline and her mom confessed they were Elvis Presley fans, proudly displaying a respectable stack of albums. Nope, their favorite tune was not “Hound Dog” or “Jailhouse Rock” — try “In The Ghetto.”

I hated waving goodbye to the Haberls at Hohenfels’ gate the next day. Decades later, Hubert and his fiancee, Bruni, visited Robin and me in Rockingham. We would show them the way to Myrtle Beach. That Christmas day provided some nice memories, though, as I walked some 2 a.m. posts around the ammo dump.