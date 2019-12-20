Keeping kids warm daughter’s wayof remembering her mother

Photo courtesy of the Sloan family. Terah Sloan drove a school bus for “her babies” for over 20 years in the area. - - Robert Leininger | Richmond County Daily News Journal

Acts of love and rememberance just seem to go hand-and-hand with the holidays.

For Rockingham mother of two Kamia Sloan, Christmas is a time to remember her mom, Terah Sloan. And to help bring that memory home, she carries on a tradition in the same way her mom used to – by helping kids.

She performs this act of kindness at West Rockingham Elementary, where her mother worked for over 20 years, before dying of cancer in 2017.

“I just want to keep her caring, loving, memory alive,” said Kamia. “My mother was a very generous humanitarian. She loved to help others.”

So each year “Terahs Coats For Kids” is back in action, distributing new winter coats to those who need them.

“My mom never meet a stranger, and was always willing to help anyone,” said Kamia. “Before she found out about her cancer diagnosis, she drove (a school bus) for West Rockingham Elementary, and her ‘bus kids’ truly loved ‘Ms Sloan’ – as they called her. I saw this for myself when she went to the school to see ‘her babies’ after she was discharged from the hospital. I saw the tears roll down their faces as should told them she was no longer able to drive bus.”

Kamia spoke of the many gifts her mother would bring home, especially around Christmas, that were gratefully given by her young riders. Just inexpensive shows of appreciation for the lady who not only drove them to school and back, but also dried their tears, listened to their problems and made them feel safe.

“I want her caring spirit to be to be remembered and the love she had for the kids at West Rockingham Elementary,” said Kamia. “And her love of people in general.”

